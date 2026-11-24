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Assis Mambote (left) of KCB FC competes for possession against Timothy Isuza of 3K FC in a Premier League match. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The battle for the SportPesa Premier League title is beginning to take shape after eight rounds of matches.

KCB, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have emerged as the early pace-setters, while APS Bomet provide one of the season’s biggest surprises.

With the campaign approaching its first quarter, the standings suggest a competitive race at the top, although the difference between the leading teams remains small.

KCB lead the standings with 17 points from eight matches, but Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are breathing down their necks, each having collected 16 points each.

The bankers have recorded five wins, two draws and one defeat, with their ability to grind out results proving important in their early charge.

Gor, who have played one match fewer, have also won five games, drawn once and lost once.

Leopards, meanwhile, have been the only unbeaten side among the leading three, recording four wins and four draws. Their biggest challenge, however, has been turning some of those draws into victories.

Ingwe coach Fred Ambani believes his side is making progress, particularly in its movement and ability to put opponents under pressure.

“The boys are playing well. We are running quickly which is good for our pressing off the ball and now we need to work on winning more contests and fouls that we can capitalise on and try and use that to win more games,” said Ambani.

His remarks point to a team that has established a good foundation but still needs to become more ruthless in front of goal to maintain its challenge. This fan wasn’t going to miss the Gor Mahia versus Posta Rangers match for anything. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

While the traditional heavyweights occupy the top three positions, APS Bomet have arguably been the biggest positive story of the opening rounds.

Pamzo Omollo’s men are fourth with 12 points from eight matches, having won three, drawn three and lost twice. Their goal difference of plus three further reflects a side that has found a good balance between attack and defence.

Their position is particularly impressive considering that they spent much of last season battling relegation.

The current campaign has offered a different picture, with Bomet showing greater confidence and the ability to compete against established sides.

Their recent 2-1 victory over Kenya Police demonstrated their growing belief. Pamzo said his team had deliberately worked on defending deep and using quick counter-attacks to hurt opponents.

“Derbies are always tough games. We have been training to play deep defensively and utilise long balls and counter-attacks, something that worked against Kenya Police and am happy we managed to get maximum points against a very good side,” said Pamzo.

“Now we take the momentum to the next stage and ensure we continue pushing forward.”

Kenya Police and Mara Sugar complete the top six, both on 12 points, although Mara have played one game fewer. Murang’a Seal are seventh with 11 points, showing that the gap between the leading pack remains manageable.

Further down, the competition is equally tight, with Shabana, Mathare United and 3K FC all on nine points.

SportPesa Premier League standings

KCB FC 17 points

Gor Mahia 16 points

AFC Leopards 16 points

APS Bomet 12 points

Kenya Police 12 points

Mara Sugar 12 points

Murang’a Seal 11 points

Shabana FC 9 points

Mathare United 9 points

3K FC 9 points

Ulinzi Stars 8 points

Migori Youth 7 points

Kakamega Homeboyz 7 points

Bandari 7 points

Posta Rangers 7 points

Tusker FC 6 points

Nairobi United 5 points

Mombasa United 2 points