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Eliud Kipchoge gestures to fans after taking part in the 2025 Sydney Marathon. [AFP]

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge says Kenya should host a World Marathon Major (WMM).

Kipchoge, one of the world’s most accomplished marathoners, said the country, which has produced world beaters, should begin its ambition for a WMM.

He told athletics enthusiasts on Sunday during the launch of the inaugural Sisibo Marathon, the second-biggest 42km contest after the Eldoret City Marathon that is entering its 8th edition in April that Kenya should lay the foundation for a major global event.

Kipchoge’s remarks came as Kenya prepares to host the 2029 Nairobi World Athletics Championships.

Drawing from his experience competing across the world, Kipchoge said a WMM would promote business and tourism in Kenya.

“This year, I ran in Cape Town, and in 2027, the marathon will become the first World Marathon Major in Africa. In 2029, the globe is set to come to Africa for the Nairobi World Athletics Championships,” said Kipchoge.

According to Kipchoge, an additional annual marathon in the city of champions would benefit local businesses, including restaurants, retail shops, the transport sector and grocery stores.

He said the impact of more marathons would not stop on race day because athletes would flock to Kaptagat and Iten, among other training bases where athletics champions train.

“When I go to New York, the whole city comes out. Over 50,000 runners and millions of people are cheering on the sidelines. One study found that the New York City Marathon alone brings more than $400 million (Sh52 billion) into the city," said Kipchoge.

He said he learnt three crucial lessons at the recently concluded Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, which he said could make Kenya a global events powerhouse, aside from producing world beaters.

“Senegal trained its own young people to run the games, and those skills remained in their country. In Dakar, volunteers were called champar, which means heroes,” Kipchoge added.

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei said the federation had presented a policy proposal to the government to champion athletes’ interests.

“We are also looking forward to the country’s new sports policy. If you can win at all international championships and are found to have doped, what does that mean? What is it that makes you cheat?” said Tuwei.

The federation chief backed Kipchoge’s call for more global events in Kenya.

While condemning the rising cases of doping, he said Kenya needed to bid for more events to come to the country, including a World Marathon Major and a Diamond League meeting.

“I challenge athletes to invest their money in major investments, especially in the hotel sector,” he said during the launch, which was also graced by 1500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon, two-time and reigning New York City Marathon champion Sheila Chepkirui and world 5000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono, among others.