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Outgoing chairman Caesar Mugo lines his putt in the 2026 Britam Chairman's prize at Kiambu Golf Club, on November 21, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Homegolfer, Stanley Gichana carded a sterling 80-point aggregate score over two days to emerge as the overall combined winner of the 2026 Britam Kiambu Golf Club chairman Caesar Mugo Prize finale.

The tournament, which attracted a field of 168 golfers on the final day alongside a record turnout of 91 juniors and 45 seniors earlier in the week, served as a celebratory send-off for Mugo, the outgoing club chairman.

Gichana credited his victory not to technical adjustments, but to a sudden change in his regular playing company.

"My performance might have been because one of my usual four-ball partners was absent," Gichana joked while receiving his trophy from Mugo and Britam General Manager Eddie Kuria.

"Sometimes improving your golf is less about changing your swing or equipment, and more about changing your four-ball."

In the Saturday main draw, George Kamau, playing off a handicap of 12, clinched the overall top spot on countback with 44 stableford points.

KGC director GK Maurice, playing off a handicap of 13, matched the 41-point mark to take the men's winner title, beating handicap 19, Ngata Kimondo, and Alex Mukui, who were tied to finish second and third respectively.

John Mutama rounded out the top four men on countback with 37 points.

In the ladies' category, Judy Kamau, playing off a handicap of 26, fired 39 aggregate points to claim the top honors ahead of Joyce Kimondo, who beat Carol Maina on countback after both finished on 37 aggregate points.

Top club amateur Steve Kiaro dominated the scratch field to be declared the Gross winner with a solid 75 gross.

Other notable winners included Joseph Ndiho on a score of 41 points and Esther Njenga with 37 aggregate points won the Guest men and lady winner titles, respectively. Former chairman, Thomas Kimari returned 38 aggregate points, edged out Geoffrey Njihia by a solitary point to lift the sponsor's crown.

In the Subsidiary ranks, Joel Nderitu and Nicole Ngugi starred, while Racheal Karanu with 42 aggregate points and Andrian Mungai on 39 aggregate points led the Junior winners.