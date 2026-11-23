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Derrick Ogechi of Nairobi City Thunder scores against Bravehearts Basketball Club of Malawi in their Basketball Africa League Elite 16 tournament at Kasarani Stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

For the past three years, Nairobi City Thunder has transformed from domestic contenders into an unstoppable regional force.

From stringing together three consecutive unbeaten Kenyan league crowns to conquering the grueling Road to Basketball League Africa (BAL) qualifiers, they shattered the glass ceilings proving that Kenyan talent belongs among Africa’s elite.

Today, Thunder will step back on the Kasarani Indoor Arena to not only defend their honour but also secure their third consecutive ticket to Africa’s premier men’s club competition as the 2027 BAL East Division Elite 16 begins.

They will launch their 2027 BAL campaign with a high-stakes Group A clash against Burundi giants Urunani Basketball Club, who return to the contest after missing the last season.

The two sides will be hoping for a perfect start for them to boost their chances of advancing to the last four.

Top two teams will gain automatic qualification to the group phase of season seven while the third best ranked team from the East and West Division Elite 16 will complete the lineup.

Having conquered the East Division on home soil in the past two editions, coach Bradley Ibs' charges will be looking to bag a third straight regional title and maintain their spot among Africa’s best.

Ibs said that they have been working around the clock in readiness for the qualifiers and are expecting a good show from the squad that comprises local players and new signings.

“We have been in camp for the past three weeks working hard our local core with an excited group of new players who will be with us in this competition.”

With mere survival not being the standard for Thunder, winning tomorrow’s opener in an unforgiving pool which also has South Sudan’s Patriots Basketball Club and Zambia’s Munali Suns is very crucial.

However, Thunder will be without 2026 league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Derrick Ogechi who is sidelined due to injury.

Captain Tylor Okari is expected to lead the Kenyan side to their third Elite 16 crown having led the side in the last two campaigns.

Ibs will also bank on the services of its seasoned local core that bagged the third league title and maintained the flawless run.

Ongwae, Garang Diing, Albert Odera and Bush Wamukota are among local players that are expected to keep Thunder in the competition.

They will partner with new signings such as former NBA forward Deng Adel, Rwanda league 2024 MVP Chad Bowie, Buay Tuach, Florent Thamba and former Kenya Morans star Joel Awich.

In other encounters, Botswana’s Dolphins Basketball Club will clash with Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers in the first match of the day.

Battle-hardened Namuwongo are favourutes in Group B alongside Tanzania’s Dar City who clash with Ferroviario Da Beira of Mozambique in the other pool duel. South Sudan’s Patriots will play Munali Suns in the second Group A match.