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Pauline Ito (left) of Kenya Prisons Ladies spikes against Josephine Ogutu (centre) and Chelangat Kipchiras of Maisha Mothers at Nyayo National Stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Men’s National League champions the General Service Unit (GSU), began their 2026-2027 season title quest with victory against Kenya Army as the first leg ended on Sunday at Nyayo Gymnasium.

It was a good start for the paramilitary side, whose slow start proved costly last season when they almost missed a play-offs slot and eventually surrendered their title in the quarter-finals.

Keen not to suffer the same fate, they started strongly and settled first in the match.

They dominated the soldiers to take the first and second sets 25-17 and 25-14. In a bid to try and salvage the game, Kenya Army fought in the third set as they matched GSU point for point.

However, it was the more experienced GSU side that held the nerve to win the set 25-23 sending an early warning to their opponents of their intentions to reclaim their trophy. Trailblazers also began their campaign positively as they beat Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas) on Saturday evening.

Trailblazers came from a set down to beat Eldowas who are seeking to improve in last season’s performance. Eldowas easily won the first set 25-18 but Trailblazers recovered to win the match 25-19, 25-18 and 25-12.

In another men’s encounter, Equity Bank dismissed Nairobi Prisons in straight sets to make it two wins out of two.

The bankers had it easy against the city warders beating them 3-0(25-18, 25-20, 25-18) in their second encounter. Equity had launched this season’s campaign with a victory against Kenya Army on Saturday.

Nairobi Prisons and Kenya Army are among teams that will be chasing their first wins in the second leg after suffering double defeat.

Just like their male compatriots, Kenya Army ladies found the going tough when they lost to former titleholders KCB Bank in the women’s only match of the day.

After showing some resistance in the first set, the servicewomen seemed to have lost their game-plan as they allowed the bankers to dominate the clash and win in straight sets.

Kenya Army put up a spirited fight in the first set ensuring that they were well within reach of KCB Bank who were without doubt the better side on both paper and court. They fought hard but the seasoned bankers broke away to win the first set 25-22.

Kenya Army, however, failed to keep the momentum in the second and third sets with the bankers severely punishing them by winning the second and third sets by an identical score of 25-13.

Defending champions Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Postbank also won their first leg matches.