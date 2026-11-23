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KCB's Frank Nduimani and Jim Owili celebrate their team's goal against 3K FC during Sportpesa Premier League at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on November 22, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

KCB returned to the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings after edging league debutants 3K FC 1-0 at Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday to maintain their push for the title.

Burundian striker Franck Nduwimana scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute, punishing a defensive mistake to hand the Bankers three important points.

KCB had briefly surrendered the top position to AFC Leopards following Ingwe's 1-0 victory over Migori Youth but responded with a determined display to reclaim their place at the summit.

The Bankers went into the match seeking a return to winning ways after last week's draw against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The victory lifted KCB to 17 points, one ahead of defending champions Gor Mahia and Leopards, who are tied on 16 points.

Gor, meanwhile, returned to second place after beating Posta Rangers 2-1 at Nyayo Stadium, with captain Alpha Onyango once again proving decisive.

The midfielder scored an 80th-minute winner to rescue the champions after Posta had threatened to deny them maximum points.

Paul Ochuoga gave Gor an early lead in the sixth minute, but Posta responded immediately after the restart through Barrack Owino to restore parity.

The two sides went into the break level at 1-1, with Gor needing another goal to maintain their pursuit of KCB at the top.

Onyango, who has been in fine form this season, stepped up six minutes from time to seal the victory and keep the champions firmly in the title race.

The win took Gor to 16 points, level with Leopards, but the defending champions moved ahead of their rivals on goal difference.

It was another important contribution from Onyango, who has continued to provide crucial goals for Charles Akonnor's side as they seek to defend their league crown.

Elsewhere, Mara Sugar continued their steady improvement with a 1-0 victory over Shabana at Afraha Stadium.

Dennis Cheruyot scored the decisive goal in the first half after taking advantage of a goalkeeping error to give the Millers their second consecutive league victory.

Mara had gone into the encounter looking to build on their previous win over Migori Youth and secure their third victory of the campaign.

Shabana, who were returning to league action after sitting out last weekend due to international engagements, failed to find a response as Mara held on for maximum points.

Both teams had also been inactive the previous weekend, but it was Mara who made the most of their return to action.

The results leave the battle at the top finely balanced, with KCB holding a narrow advantage over Gor and Leopards as the league campaign gathers pace.