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Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) fights Noel Luemba of Angola during the African Boxing Championship held at Kasarani Indoor Arena on October 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The comeback by league champions Kenya Police at the fourth leg of the National Boxing League in Kisumu is a big relief in their efforts to retain the title.

The policemen finished second with 17 points behind league leaders and Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces who secured 23 points to push their overall points' tally to 93 points and remain perched at the top of table standings.

Now, the policemen need to win next month's final leg of the league championships in all weight categories and pray all KDF boxers fall in the quarter-finals.

Police coach James Wasao said it's not yet celebration time for the soldiers.

"The final leg of the league championships should be the decider of who wins the league title. For now, the fight for the title is still open," Wasao said.

"We are not relenting in the fight for the title until the final end. It's a leg at a time and a match at a time."

He admitted that unavoidable circumstances forced them to drop out of one of the legs of the league championships and failed to field full teams.

Mathematically, the league is for KDF to lose after a good sweep in the last two legs after the policemen missed one of the legs of the league championships.

Africa flyweight champion Kevin Maina said there is no room for slip up in the fight for the title.

"Winning this title (flyweight title) is a great boost towards our fight to win the league championships this year," he said during the World Boxing's Africa Boxing Championships at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Speaking at the same event, former Africa light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde, who boxes for Kenya Police, said their focus shifts on retaining the league title.

However, KDF coach Black Moses Mathenge said his players are equal to the task of snatching the title from the policemen.

"We have enough arsenal in our armoury to tackle all our adversaries. Therefore, be assured, we are going to defend our integrity," he said.