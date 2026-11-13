Harambee Stars hoping to end winless run against South Africa

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Harambee Stars players during a training session in South Africa ahead of today\'s Afcon qualifier in Soweto. [FKF Media]

Harambee Stars face a stern test when they take on South Africa in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Friday at 7 pm EAT.

Kenya will be seeking a first victory over Bafana Bafana in four international meetings. The match will be the first competitive meeting between the nations, whose previous encounters have all been friendlies.

South Africa have won three of the four matches and drawn the other, scoring six goals and conceding two. Bafana claimed a 1-0 win in 1996 before the teams drew 1-1 in 2002, with Kenya winning the penalty shootout. South Africa then recorded a 2-0 victory in 2011 and a 2-1 win in Nairobi in 2012.

The history gives the hosts an edge, but Kenya striker Ryan Ogam believes the visitors have enough quality to challenge them.

Ogam has urged his teammates to approach the match with confidence and attack rather than allow South Africa to dictate play.

The striker, who is on loan at Belgian side RFC Liege, said South Africa have good players and will enjoy home advantage, but Kenya should not fear them because they also have quality in their squad.

The 21-year-old added that the Stars must not sit back in Johannesburg. He wants them to take the game to their opponents, fight for every ball and show they can match the hosts. Ogam said the team had worked hard in camp and must now prove its ability on the pitch.

Kenya’s form, however, offers little comfort to supporters. Stars have won one of the five matches they have played this year, a record that raises concern ahead of this away assignment.

They began with a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in June before claiming their win, a 4-0 victory over the same opponents in the second friendly. Kenya then opened their Group D campaign with a 1-1 draw against Eritrea before losing 1-0 to Guinea. Last month, they were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in a friendly.

The results leave coach Benni McCarthy with plenty to address against a side in form. South Africa have collected six points from their opening two Group D qualifiers and lead the group with a goal difference of plus six.

Bafana opened with a 2-1 home victory over Guinea before thrashing Eritrea 5-0 in Cairo. Their start has put them in a good position, and two wins over Kenya could strengthen their push for the group’s available place at the 2027 finals.

Kenya are already assured of a place at the tournament as co-hosts with Tanzania and Uganda. However, the qualifiers remain important, with South Africa chasing the group’s remaining ticket.

The match will also be a special occasion for McCarthy, South Africa’s all-time leading goal scorer, who returns to his homeland as Kenya’s coach for the first time in the role. He will hope his players can deliver a disciplined performance and upset the hosts.

After today’s clash, the teams will meet again at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday, next week.

Kenya will be eager to make the most of home advantage, but a positive result in Soweto would give the Stars a lift and ease doubts surrounding their form.