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Kenya races to upgrade stadiums ahead of AFCON 2027

By David Njaaga | Oct. 20, 2026
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Raila Odinga International Stadium at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi, one of the key venues being prepared for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. [File,Standard]

Kenya is upgrading major sports facilities as it prepares to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2029 World Athletics Championships, with President William Ruto naming two key stadium projects in his Mashujaa Day address.

Ruto said on Tuesday, October 20, that the government was investing in the Raila Odinga International Stadium and modernising Kasarani to nurture sporting talent.

The move, he noted, would create opportunities and strengthen Kenya’s position in international sport.

The investments come as Kenya prepares to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania before hosting the World Athletics Championships in Nairobi in 2029.

The athletics competition will be the first edition held on African soil.

The Raila Odinga International Stadium, formerly Talanta Stadium, is a new 60,000-seat facility at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi.

It is being built to host AFCON matches, with the government reporting on October 1 that construction had reached about 94 per cent.

Kasarani, officially known as Moi International Sports Centre, is another main venue for the continental football tournament.

Ruto has said it will receive further improvements after the current upgrades for AFCON to prepare it for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Other facilities are also part of the preparations for AFCON. The Ministry of Defence has identified Nyayo National Stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret among the facilities being upgraded to international standards.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium has been designated as an alternative venue for the tournament.

Ulinzi Sports Complex and Police Sacco Stadium are among the grounds designated for team training, alongside facilities at Kasarani.

The Sports Ministry has identified them as part of the infrastructure to support the tournament.

The stadium projects form part of Kenya’s broader effort to attract international sporting events and improve facilities for local athletes.

Ruto said the investments would help nurture talent and create opportunities, while the government has also linked the upgrades to meeting international competition standards.

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Related Topics

Kenya Stadium Upgrades AFCON 2027 Raila Odinga International Stadium William Ruto
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