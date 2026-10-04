Stage set for 2026 IN Classic golf tournament

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Habil Waswani in action during the 2025 edition of the I&N Partners Classic golf tournament at Sigona Golf Club. [Courtesy, Standard]

Organisers of the I&N Partners Classic golf tournament are leaving nothing to chance in their preparations for the third edition of the prestigious competition at Sigona Golf Club on October 9-10.

The two-day tournament, which was first held in 2024, has attracted over 250 golfers from various sectors in the country. The field will include both professional and amateur golfers, creating a mix of competitive play and social interaction on the course.

Zipporah Gichigi emerged the overall winner in last year’s tournament held at the same venue with Lewis Muriithi and Trevor Kimenye winning the Division II and guest titles respectively.

The tournament, themed “Strengthening Partnerships through Service,” will be held during Customer Service Week. The organisers, Attorneys Africa, will grant their clientele an opportunity to not only showcase their products and services, but also facilitate networking and face-to-face customer engagements, reflecting the role the event has played.

I&N Partners Classic tournament has established itself as an annual meeting point for golfers, business leaders, clients and partners, combining sport with an opportunity to build and strengthen relationships.

While revealing plans of making the tournament an annual series, David Njoroge, a partner at Attorneys Africa, says they are doing everything possible to ensure next week’s event is bigger than the last two editions. There will be a lot of prizes for grabs throughout the tournament, including two vehicles for successful hole-in-one shots.

“We are leaving nothing to chance to ensure we give our clients and golfers an exciting tournament at Sigona during the Mazingira Day weekend,” said Njoroge.

Sigona resident pro C.J Wangai believes he is well prepared and looking forward to an exciting outing. The tournament will feature at least fifteen pros and elite amateur golfers who will compete for cash prizes, distinct from the rest of the players.

Habil Waswani, acting Kenya Airways CEO and an ardent golfer, who has participated in the last two editions, praised the efforts by the organisers to roll out the tournament for the third year running, terming it a positive move towards networking and appreciation to customers at large.