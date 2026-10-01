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Mombasa United edge Kariobangi Sharks in SPL playoffs

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 1, 2026
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Denise Mabeya celebrates after scoring for Mombasa United during the SportPesa Premier League relegation and promotion playoffs. [Mombasa United]

Mombasa United took the first step towards securing a place in the delayed SportPesa Premier League after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the promotion-relegation playoff first leg at Mbaraki Sports Club on Thursday.

The coastal side made full use of home advantage to claim a narrow win and take a one-goal lead into the return leg in Nairobi.

After a goalless first half, Mombasa United broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Denise Mabeya converted from the penalty spot.

The hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later, with Waziri Junior finding the back of the net to put Mombasa 2-0 up.

Sharks, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, fought back and reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute through Wayne Delvine.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the closing minutes but Mombasa held firm to secure the win.

Mombasa United coach Abdulhamid Moalim praised his players for remaining patient after failing to score in the opening half.

“Patience was very important for us. We knew we had to remain calm because the goal would come. We created chances in the first half but we did not rush things,” said Moalim.

Moalim said the victory was only the first part of the job and challenged his players to remain focused ahead of the return match in Nairobi.

“We have won the first leg, but nothing is finished. We know what awaits us in Nairobi. We have to prepare well, remain disciplined and go there with the same fighting spirit. Our target is to complete the job,” he said.

The playoff has brought an end to a lengthy dispute that has delayed the start of the 2026-27 SportPesa Premier League for more than a month.

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Mombasa United SportPesa Premier League Kariobangi Sharks Coach Abdulhamid Moalim
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