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Fresh storm over AK constitution review as reform battle drags on

By Stephen Rutto | Oct. 2, 2026
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Two-time Bolton Marathon champion Moses Tanui, accompanied by athletics legends speaking to the press in Eldoret on Monday. [Peter Ochieng,Standard]

There seems to be no end in sight in the battle for a new constitution at Athletics Kenya (AK).

For the last 10 years, a push for a federation constitution that aligns with the Sports Act 2013 and Kenya’s 2010 Constitution has stalled elections and kept officials in office for a decade, equivalent to two four-year terms, plus an additional two years.

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Related Topics

Athletics Kenya (AK) AK Constitution Sports Act 2013 Constitution Reform
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