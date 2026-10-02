Fresh storm over AK constitution review as reform battle drags on

There seems to be no end in sight in the battle for a new constitution at Athletics Kenya (AK).
For the last 10 years, a push for a federation constitution that aligns with the Sports Act 2013 and Kenya’s 2010 Constitution has stalled elections and kept officials in office for a decade, equivalent to two four-year terms, plus an additional two years.
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