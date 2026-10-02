Fresh storm over AK constitution review as reform battle drags on

Two-time Bolton Marathon champion Moses Tanui, accompanied by athletics legends speaking to the press in Eldoret on Monday. [Peter Ochieng,Standard]

There seems to be no end in sight in the battle for a new constitution at Athletics Kenya (AK).

For the last 10 years, a push for a federation constitution that aligns with the Sports Act 2013 and Kenya’s 2010 Constitution has stalled elections and kept officials in office for a decade, equivalent to two four-year terms, plus an additional two years.