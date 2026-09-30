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World's icons converge for Unstoppable Africa Sports Awards 2026

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 30, 2026
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President William Ruto with rally driver Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Linet Ayuko after World Rally Championship on April 2, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi is preparing to become the beating heart of Africa’s celebration of excellence as the Unstoppable Africa Awards officially launches in Kenya on October 31, 2026.

This will bring together some of the continent’s most influential names across sport, entertainment, business, leadership and humanitarian action.

Across 16 categories, the awards have assembled a formidable field of African achievers—people whose different journeys have placed distinctive caps on their heads: the cap of a champion, a leader, an innovator, an entertainer, a trailblazer and, above all, an African icon.

Kenya arrives on the continental stage with a powerful delegation of eight nominees, each carrying a different story of ambition and achievement.

Among them is rally driver Pauline Sheghu, nominated for Sports Personality of the Year after years of breaking barriers in one of Africa’s most demanding sporting disciplines.

As part of the pioneering all-women rally crew, the Queen of the Dust, has competed in the WRC Safari Rally and the Kenya National Rally Championship, securing podium finishes in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Her journey has earned her some of Kenya’s highest national distinctions, including the Head of State Commendation (HSC), Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), and National Heroes Award.

Beyond the dust and roar of rally cars, Sheghu has used her platform to mentor young women seeking space in motorsport, championing greater female participation in driving, mechanics, strategy and leadership.

She now stands among a star-studded sports field that includes Senegalese football icon Sadio Mané, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, South African sporting leaders Siya Kolisi and Ronwen Williams.

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, Cameroonian combat sports powerhouse Francis Ngannou, Uganda’s distance-running legend Joshua Cheptegei, and Botswana’s Olympic sprint champion Letsile Tebogo.

Kenya’s athletics story is further represented by Beatrice Chebet, whose remarkable distance-running career has placed her among the world’s elite.

Her Olympic and World Championships achievements have added another distinguished cap to Kenya’s long tradition of producing global champions.

Away from the track and rally stages, Kenya’s creative economy is equally visible.

Comedy giants Crazy Kennar, Jaymo De Cin and Andrew Kibe are listed among the nominees for Content Creator of the Year, underlining the growing influence of Kenya’s digital storytellers. In music, award-winning artist Bien carries the Kenyan flag as the country’s sole nominee for Artist of the Year.

Representing Kenyan women on the continental stage, Dr. Anita Nyanjong is nominated for Woman of the Year, while global icons Lupita Nyong’o and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge feature in the Brand Ambassador of the Year category.

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Related Topics

Unstoppable Africa Awards Sports Personalities Sports Personality of The Year Pauline Sheghu
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