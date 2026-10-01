Stars seek redemption against Guinea

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Harambee Stars midfielder Mohamed Bajaber (left) helps his teammate Ryan Ogam to get up after their Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group D match against Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Stars face a stern test in Conakry on Thursday 7 pm as they seek to recover from a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign against Guinea.

Kenya were held to a 1-1 draw by Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium last week, a result that left coach Benni McCarthy unhappy after his team struggled to find its rhythm against a side ranked 75 places below them in the world.

Stars now face a more demanding assignment against Guinea, who also have something to prove after losing 2-1 to South Africa in their opening Group D match.

South Africa's victory lifted them to the top of the group with three points, while Kenya and Eritrea have one point each. Guinea are also without a point and will be desperate to make home advantage count.

McCarthy will expect a different performance from his players after Kenya's preparations for the Eritrea match were badly affected by a pay dispute.

The players downed tools in protest over unpaid allowances for previous assignments, leaving the coach with only limited training time before the opening match.

That disruption meant McCarthy had little opportunity to work on his plans or build understanding within the team. The effects were clear against Eritrea, as Kenya struggled to convert their chances and were forced to rely on Ryan Ogam's late equaliser to avoid defeat.

With more time to work with the team this week, McCarthy will expect his players to show greater urgency and discipline in Conakry.

The coach has already challenged his charges to cut out the mistakes that cost them against Eritrea and show greater purpose from the start.

Guinea, meanwhile, will be under pressure to deliver in front of their home fans after their defeat by South Africa. They will know another loss could leave their qualification hopes in a difficult position, even though Kenya have already secured their place at the 2027 finals as co-hosts.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will host the continental tournament, meaning Harambee Stars are guaranteed a place in the finals.

But McCarthy is using the qualifiers to build a team capable of competing strongly when the tournament arrives. The matches also provide the coach with valuable competitive games as he continues to assess his players and shape his squad.

The Conakry assignment therefore carries significance beyond the result. McCarthy wants to see a team that can respond to setbacks, particularly after the disappointing build-up to the Eritrea match.

Kenya will have to be more clinical in front of goal, more organised without the ball and better prepared to deal with Guinea's pressure.

The other Group D match will see South Africa face Eritrea, with Bafana Bafana looking to build on their opening victory.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars have dropped one place in the latest provisional Fifa rankings following their 1-1 draw with Eritrea.

Kenya slipped from 109th to 110th with 1,178.62 points, losing 6.46 points after being held by the Red Sea Camels. Eritrea retained their 184th spot in the world.