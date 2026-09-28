Ulinzi Starlets pile more pressure on former champions Vihiga Queens

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Kenya Police Bullets’ Rebecca Okwaro (left) and Eunice Alivista of Bungoma Queens during the Women's Premier League match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Last season’s Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League runner-up Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday piped former champions Vihiga Queens 2-1 at Mumias Sports Complex.

Beverline Adika bagged a brace to anchor the soldiers who launched their title campaign with a 2-0 win against Gideon Starlets in Homa Bay to their second win of the season.

While Ulinzi made it two wins out of two, the opposite was the reality for Vihiga Queens who suffered a 1-3 beating at the hands of top tier returnees Mathare United Women FC on match day one.

The two sides had battled to a goalless first half but Adika found the back of the net in the 48th minute then made it two eight minutes later to give Ulinzi Starlets a 2-0 before the hour mark.

Josephine Werenga scored Vihiga Queens’ consolation goal in the 74th minute. Ulinzi then fought gallantly to protect their lead forcing the homegirls to crush to their second defeat.

At the Police Sacco Ground, Kibera Soccer Women FC subjected top tier returnees Mathare United to their first defeat after edging them out 1-0.

Anna Arusi’s 66th minute goal ensured that Kibera carried the day in the high-stakes slums derby. With the win, Kibera, who launched their title quest with a victory by a similar margin against Trinity Starlets away at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru remain unbeaten.

Bungoma Queens and Gideon Starlets, who had lost their season openers, shared spoils after playing to a barren draw at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

On Saturday, Shabana Starlets routed Elim White Ladies FC 2-0 to chalk their first win. Christine Machuka was the star of the match as she bagged a brace for Shabana who had launched their quest with a 2-2 draw against Kayole Starlet.

Today, defending champions Kenya Police Bullets FC will take on Zetech University Sparks in hunt of their second win at Dandora Stadium.

Police began their title defence with a resounding 6-0 win against Bungoma Queens and will be looking to maintain their good run against Zetech who they beat home and away last season.