Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ulinzi Starlets pile more pressure on former champions Vihiga Queens

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Police Bullets’ Rebecca Okwaro (left) and Eunice Alivista of Bungoma Queens during the Women's Premier League match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Last season’s Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League runner-up Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday piped former champions Vihiga Queens 2-1 at Mumias Sports Complex.

Beverline Adika bagged a brace to anchor the soldiers who launched their title campaign with a 2-0 win against Gideon Starlets in Homa Bay to their second win of the season.

While Ulinzi made it two wins out of two, the opposite was the reality for Vihiga Queens who suffered a 1-3 beating at the hands of top tier returnees Mathare United Women FC on match day one.

The two sides had battled to a goalless first half but Adika found the back of the net in the 48th minute then made it two eight minutes later to give Ulinzi Starlets a 2-0 before the hour mark.

Josephine Werenga scored Vihiga Queens’ consolation goal in the 74th minute. Ulinzi then fought gallantly to protect their lead forcing the homegirls to crush to their second defeat.

At the Police Sacco Ground, Kibera Soccer Women FC subjected top tier returnees Mathare United to their first defeat after edging them out 1-0.

Anna Arusi’s 66th minute goal ensured that Kibera carried the day in the high-stakes slums derby. With the win, Kibera, who launched their title quest with a victory by a similar margin against Trinity Starlets away at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru remain unbeaten.

Bungoma Queens and Gideon Starlets, who had lost their season openers, shared spoils after playing to a barren draw at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

On Saturday, Shabana Starlets routed Elim White Ladies FC 2-0 to chalk their first win. Christine Machuka was the star of the match as she bagged a brace for Shabana who had launched their quest with a 2-2 draw against Kayole Starlet.

Today, defending champions Kenya Police Bullets FC will take on Zetech University Sparks in hunt of their second win at Dandora Stadium.

Police began their title defence with a resounding 6-0 win against Bungoma Queens and will be looking to maintain their good run against Zetech who they beat home and away last season.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

FKF Women’s Premier League Ulinzi Starlets Vihiga Queens Gideon Starlets
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
32 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
32 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 32 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 32 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 32 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 32 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved