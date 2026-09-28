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Poor preparations slow Kenya's Afcon start

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 28, 2026
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Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam (left) leaves Eritrea’s defender Jemal Mahmud Ali for dead in their African Cup of Nations qualifier match at Nyayo Stadium, on September 26. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Stars’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign got off to a slow start at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, with poor preparations and a week of off-field problems leaving Kenya chasing the game against Eritrea.

Kenya were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after Ryan Ogam scored three minutes before full time to cancel out Nahom Girmai’s first-half goal.

The point was hard earned, but it also exposed the cost of a troubled build-up that saw the national team lose valuable training time ahead of their opening Group D fixture.

Players refused to train over unpaid allowances and other welfare concerns, forcing the team into a standoff with officials. Some of the outstanding payments were later settled, according to the Ministry of Sports, but the damage to preparations had already been done.

Harambee Stars only returned to collective training on Friday, a day before facing Eritrea.

Coach Benni McCarthy made no attempt to hide the impact of the situation, but instead praised his players for producing a competitive performance despite having virtually no time to prepare together.

“I have to give the players massive credit. They did not have proper training and fitness that we needed, but they looked sharp. I don’t have a single complaint,” McCarthy said after the match.

The lack of preparation was most visible in Kenya’s finishing and organisation in front of goal. Stars created enough chances to win the match but repeatedly failed to make them count.

Eritrea took advantage of one lapse when Manzur Okwaro lost possession, allowing Girmai to score and give the visitors the lead before half-time.

Kenya pushed forward after the break and eventually found the equaliser through Ogam, who had earlier missed chances.

McCarthy believes the striker’s finishing would have been better had Kenya enjoyed a normal week of training.

“They had desire and heart. Lack of preparation showed out there today. We were not as clinical as we wanted to be. Ryan had a couple of chances. In normal circumstances he puts them away,” said the South African.

The draw leaves Kenya needing a stronger response in their next assignment against Guinea in Conakry on Thursday.

Guinea also began their campaign with a defeat, losing 2-1 to South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday, making the match in Conakry another important test for McCarthy’s side.

For Kenya, however, the Eritrea match offered a reminder that international football gives little room for poor planning.

McCarthy believes the team could have been better organised had the players been given even a small amount of proper preparation.

“We had zero sessions, and we performed like this. If we could have two sessions, we would be better organised and limit the mistakes that we had,” he said.

The challenge now is for Kenya to put the disruption behind them and ensure that preparations for the Guinea match are not again affected by issues outside the pitch.

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