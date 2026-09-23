Tuwei: Our athletes won us 2029 World Championships bid

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Wanyonyi pose with their medals during the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. [AFP]

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei says Kenya earned the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships because of the country’s unmatched legacy on the track, insisting generations of Kenyan athletes laid the foundation for the historic breakthrough.

Speaking on Monday evening at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on arrival from Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuwei said the World Athletics Council’s decision was a reward for decades of excellence by Kenyan runners on the global stage.

"I want to thank our athletes. Without the names our athletes have built, and what they have done, this would not have been possible,” said Tuwei.

"From the beginning in the 1940s, we have shown the world that Kenya is strong, and it will continue being strong.

"What else can we do to convince people that this institution called Athletics Kenya is working?”

Tuwei also cited Kenya’s successful staging of previous global events as proof that the nation is ready for athletics’ biggest showpiece.

"Athletics Kenya started hosting championships in 2007 during the World Cross Country Championships, and in 2017 we hosted the World U18 Championships.

"In 2021 we hosted the World U20 Championships. The only one remaining was this World Championships,” he added.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei received heroic welcome after leading the successful 2029 Nairobi bid. [Courtesy AK]

The World Athletics vice president described the successful bid as a triumph not only for Kenya but for the entire African continent, with Nairobi becoming the first African city to host the senior World Championships.

"I want to thank World Athletics for believing in Kenya because this is not just a victory for Kenya; it is a triumph for the whole of Africa. Today, everyone is talking about Africa,” he said.

With the celebrations still fresh, Tuwei was quick to stress that the real race has only just begun, saying preparations for Nairobi 2029 start immediately.

"The work starts now. We have been allowed and respected to host this championship. What is remaining now is the work, and that work starts now for 2029.

“We welcome all our visitors to Nairobi in 2029.”

He revealed that the first delegation from World Athletics will arrive in Kenya within the next two weeks to begin inspecting competition venues and other key facilities.

"Soon people will start coming to inspect our facilities. The first one will be here in two weeks, so we have to put in the effort. There will be quite several people coming,” he said.

Tuwei also pointed to the busy international athletics calendar leading to Nairobi, noting that the journey will pass through the 2027 World Championships in Beijing before the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"Next year we have the World Championships in Beijing, then after that we have the LA 2028 Olympics. After LA, it’s now Nairobi’s turn.”

He urged the entire athletics fraternity to unite behind the ambitious project.

"All Kenyans, particularly the athletics family, let us encourage ourselves and work together. We have not done this before, but let’s believe we can do this.

"We have the ability, we have the energy and the courage to do this.”

Tuwei reserved special praise for President William Ruto, saying his strong backing of the bid helped sway the World Athletics Council.

"I want to give special thanks to His Excellency President William Ruto for coming out so strongly in support of our bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

“That made a huge difference. He spoke, and the World Athletics Council listened.”