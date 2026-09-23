Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Tuwei: Our athletes won us 2029 World Championships bid

By Dennis Okeyo | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Wanyonyi pose with their medals during the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. [AFP]

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei says Kenya earned the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships because of the country’s unmatched legacy on the track, insisting generations of Kenyan athletes laid the foundation for the historic breakthrough.

Speaking on Monday evening at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on arrival from Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuwei said the World Athletics Council’s decision was a reward for decades of excellence by Kenyan runners on the global stage.

"I want to thank our athletes. Without the names our athletes have built, and what they have done, this would not have been possible,” said Tuwei.

"From the beginning in the 1940s, we have shown the world that Kenya is strong, and it will continue being strong.

"What else can we do to convince people that this institution called Athletics Kenya is working?”

Tuwei also cited Kenya’s successful staging of previous global events as proof that the nation is ready for athletics’ biggest showpiece.

"Athletics Kenya started hosting championships in 2007 during the World Cross Country Championships, and in 2017 we hosted the World U18 Championships.

"In 2021 we hosted the World U20 Championships. The only one remaining was this World Championships,” he added.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei received heroic welcome after leading the successful 2029 Nairobi bid. [Courtesy AK]

The World Athletics vice president described the successful bid as a triumph not only for Kenya but for the entire African continent, with Nairobi becoming the first African city to host the senior World Championships.

"I want to thank World Athletics for believing in Kenya because this is not just a victory for Kenya; it is a triumph for the whole of Africa. Today, everyone is talking about Africa,” he said.

With the celebrations still fresh, Tuwei was quick to stress that the real race has only just begun, saying preparations for Nairobi 2029 start immediately.

"The work starts now. We have been allowed and respected to host this championship. What is remaining now is the work, and that work starts now for 2029.

“We welcome all our visitors to Nairobi in 2029.”

He revealed that the first delegation from World Athletics will arrive in Kenya within the next two weeks to begin inspecting competition venues and other key facilities.

"Soon people will start coming to inspect our facilities. The first one will be here in two weeks, so we have to put in the effort. There will be quite several people coming,” he said.

Tuwei also pointed to the busy international athletics calendar leading to Nairobi, noting that the journey will pass through the 2027 World Championships in Beijing before the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"Next year we have the World Championships in Beijing, then after that we have the LA 2028 Olympics. After LA, it’s now Nairobi’s turn.”

He urged the entire athletics fraternity to unite behind the ambitious project.

"All Kenyans, particularly the athletics family, let us encourage ourselves and work together. We have not done this before, but let’s believe we can do this.

"We have the ability, we have the energy and the courage to do this.”

Tuwei reserved special praise for President William Ruto, saying his strong backing of the bid helped sway the World Athletics Council.

"I want to give special thanks to His Excellency President William Ruto for coming out so strongly in support of our bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

“That made a huge difference. He spoke, and the World Athletics Council listened.”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei 2029 World Athletics Championships
.

Latest Stories

US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji
28 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Business
By Brian Ngugi
28 mins ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Politics
By Irene Githinji
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
By Brian Ngugi 28 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
By Jacob Ochiro 28 mins ago
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
By Ndungu Gachane 28 mins ago
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
By Josphat Thiong’o 28 mins ago
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved