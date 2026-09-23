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Ranpura savours victory at Nyali leg ahead of Masters grand finale

By Jocelyn Njoki | Sep. 23, 2026
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Vimal Ranpura after winning at Nyali Golf Club. [Courtesy]

Vimal Ranpura says he is happy with his show after emerging as the overall winner of the ninth leg of the DuraCoat Golf Masters Series 2026 at Nyali Golf and Country Club.

He produced a gross score of 74 to claim top honours in a tournament that attracted more than 190 golfers.

Ranpura prevailed in a competitive field as the series continued its countrywide road show, marking Basco Paints’ 50th anniversary.

Tobias Messo won the men’s category with 51 points, while Christine Okotch emerged the ladies’ winner after posting 38 points.

For Ranpura, the conditions at Nyali played a significant role in what turned out to be a successful outing, with the golfer crediting his playing partners for convincing him to take to the course in the morning.

"Honestly, the weather was amazing. I am generally a PM player, but thanks to my team and my playing partners, they convinced me to play in the morning, and I think honestly morning golf was amazing. Everyone should try it in the morning,” Ranpura said.

The overall winner described the competition as a tremendous experience and commended Basco Paints for bringing the tournament to Mombasa, saying the initiative was contributing to the growth of golf and the wider golfing community.

"Congratulations to you on your 50th year. It’s definitely a milestone for you guys, and we really appreciate you bringing the tournament to Mombasa. Honestly, not only do you represent golf, but you’re improving the golfing community all over," he said.

Ranpura said events of such magnitude were important in keeping the sport active and creating more opportunities for golfers to compete.

"And we wish that in the future you may have many, many, many more competitive events like this and keep this golf alive,” he added.

The Nyali tournament over the weekend was the ninth event in a 13-leg series that has so far attracted close to 1,900 golfers, according to Basco Paints Managing Director Kamlesh Shah.

Shah said the strong turnout across the different legs had exceeded expectations, with the series attracting golfers not only from host towns but also from other parts of the country.

He noted that between 105 and 115 golfers and golf enthusiasts had travelled from outside Mombasa for the Nyali event, including participants from Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"More importantly, and pleasantly surprising, is that between 105 and 115 golfers and golf enthusiasts have come from outside Mombasa to participate. They have come from Nairobi, upcountry and other areas. We are really proud and equally humbled by their presence,” Shah said.

The growing participation has added a competitive dimension to the series, with golfers seeking not only individual honours at each leg but also qualification for the grand finale.

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Related Topics

Nyali Golf and Country Club Vimal Ranpura DuraCoat Golf Masters Series 2026 Golfing
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