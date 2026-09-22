Akinyi putts to glory in Kisumu's sunshine

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Elizabeth Akinyi putts during the August Mug played over the weekend at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Elizabeth Akinyi produced a fine round under the hot Kisumu sunshine to win the August Mug at Nyanza Golf Club, beating a field of 62 golfers.

Akinyi kept her cool on the Lake Victoria course to claim the Mug after an impressive opening nine holes. The heat made conditions difficult, but she stayed focused to finish strongly and take the top prize.

She credited her flightmates Lilian Kong’ani, Vitalis Asewe and Tito Omore for pushing her throughout the round.

“I thank my flightmates Lilian, Vitalis and Tito for challenging me to go for it. I had a good first nine, which gave me the confidence to keep going despite the heat,” said Akinyi.

The victory has also given Akinyi a new target. She is already looking forward to the next Mug as she seeks a second victory this year and hopes to match her performance of last season, when she won two of the 12 Mugs played.

The August Mug also provided a strong test for golfers across the club’s divisions, with several players posting impressive scores.

Elizabeth Wambi took the overall winner prize in Divisions One and Two with 65 points, while David Omollo won Division One with 67 points. Nishal Shah finished second on 69 points.

Thomas Odongo emerged the Division Two winner with 66 points, followed by Samuel Onyango on 67 points. Clifford Agumbi claimed Division Three with 66 points, while Bellice Rabach was runner-up with 68 points.

Brenda Aida won the August Baby prize with 69 points.

Clement Ramah was the Best Junior with 70 points, while veteran B.S. Patel showed his experience to take the Best Senior award with 71 points.

Brian Otieno won the Best Guest prize, while Simon Oolo and Kong’ani took the men’s and ladies’ Longest Drive awards respectively. Tom Agumbi won Nearest to Pin Man, Tabitha Ojwang took Nearest to Pin Lady, while Yash Gosrani received the Best Effort prize.

The Mug brought together golfers born in August, among them trustee Bhupen Shah, Vice Chairlady Sally Hawi, Vice Lady Captain Brenda Aida, Leonida Dadah and Paul Otieno.

Nyanza Golf Club captain Julius Omollo said the monthly Mugs are becoming an important part of the club’s calendar by giving members regular competition.

“The Mugs have elevated the level of competition at the club. They give our members something to look forward to and a chance to test themselves regularly,” said Omollo.

He urged more members to take part in the Mugs instead of waiting for the major tournaments.

“Members should not only wait for the major tournaments to play. The Mugs are equally important because they give everyone a chance to compete, improve and enjoy the game,” he said.