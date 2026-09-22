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Kenya to host Africa Boxing Championships

By Ben Ahenda | Sep. 22, 2026
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Ring card girl in a past boxing tournament. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After successfully hosting the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships last year, Kenya has earned another chance to host the continent at the Africa Boxing Championships next month.

The event, under the auspices of World Boxing (WB), will run from October 15-28 at Kasarani Stadium, according to Boxing Federation of Kenya Secretary General David Munuhe.

So far, over 15 countries have confirmed participation in the continental showpiece.

They are Kenya, Niger, Lesotho, Guinea, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Libya, Egypt, Ghana, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Somalia and Ethiopia.

More countries are expected to make their confirmations just days to the two-week-long-competition according to the BFK boss.

“Definitely, we expect a full house in this showpiece and that will only be confirmed when we get closer to the event,” said Munuhe.

He said Kenya has the capacity to host the event with the support of all stakeholders.

“We have all what it takes to host the continental showpiece and we’ll do our best to ensure we do a good job,” said Munuhe.

On referees and judges who could officiate at this event, he said Kenya has enough technical personnel who are qualified to officiate here in addition to those to be appointed by World Boxing (WB).

Kenya has both five IBA-Star-Two and Three-qualified referee and judges.

The five Star IBA-Star-Three-qualified referee and judges are Nelson Otieno of Kenya Defence Forces, Samuel Obiero of Nairobi, Edward Kibunja Mwaura of Kenya Prisons Service, Leila Ali of Mombasa and Steve Ndungu of Nairobi.

The five IBA-Star-Two R and Js are Hellen Wathiga of Mombasa, David Ouma of Kisumu, Joseph Odhiambo of Nakuru, Mercy Musila of Box-Girls and Richard Owino ‘Jobiese’.

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Related Topics

Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships World Boxing (WB) Boxing Sport
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