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Bullets shootdown Bungoma Queens as Mathare upset Vihiga

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 20, 2026
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Kenya Police Bullets forward Rebecca Okwaro and Eunice Alivista of Bungoma Queens during their FKF Women’s Premier League match at Police Sacco stadium on September 19, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets FC on Saturday routed Bungoma Queens 6-0 to make their intentions to retain their title known as the 2026-2027 season kicked off at different venues across the country.

In what could also be an early warning to their opponents, Police made light work of their opponents as thewy controlled the clash from the start to the final whistle at their Police Sacco Ground. The law enforcers were so dominant that they took a commanding 4-0 first half lead leaving no chances for their guests to recover.

Police new signing Airin Madalina had a dream debut for her new side as she bagged a brace with Faith Mboya who won player of the match also finding the back of the net twice. Terry Engesha and Lorna Nyarinda netted one goal apiece for the law enforcers who are looking to defend their title and extend their reign to four years in a row.

At Kasarani Annex, newly promoted Mathate United Women’s FC proved that despite being new to top flight football they will be no pushovers as they thrashed former champions Vihiga Queens 3-1 to claim their first win. Mathare recovered from a defensive error that saw Vihiga take a 20th minute lead through Josephine Werenga to equalise then fight on to carry the day.

After conceding, they responded with quickly with Sylivia Otieno levelling the score two minutes later. The two sides would then battle with each trying to net the second goal but it all in vain as the first half ended in a 1-1 stalemate. A 46th minute substitution that saw youngster Mitshel Waithera come in for Shalin Otieno was the game changer for Mathare as she became a menace for the Vihiga defence.

Waithera’s impact was felt as she gave Mathare a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute then crowned her impressive performance with a brace in the 88th minute to give Mathare the well-deserved win. Mathare’s Jerrine Adhiambo was voted player of the match for her outstanding performance and contribution to the victory.

Last season’s silver medallists Ulinzi Starlets launched their campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against Gideon Starlets at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homabay County. Siliya Rasoha and Sharline Nambengele scored for the soldiers in the 60th and 66th minute. The win was a great start for Ulinzi who have endured a long trophy drought.

At Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, Kibera Soccer Women FC held the nerve to beat their hosts Trinity Starlets thanks to Noel Amutata’s strike in the death. The two sides had battled to a goalless draw with the match seemingly headed to a deadlock but Amutata had other plans as she struck in additional time to give her side maximum points. Today, newcomers Elim White Ladies FC and Shabana Starlets will begin their campaigns against Zetech Sparks and Kayole Starlets respectively.

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Related Topics

FKF Women’s Premier League Kenya Police Bullets Bungoma Queens Ulinzi Starlets
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