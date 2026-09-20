Murkomen: We shall protect young athletes against doping

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during the Mashujaa Day Sporting activities preparation meeting in Eldoret on September 19, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard].

The fight against doping will take centre stage during this year’s Mashujaa Day sporting tournament, as the government seeks to protect young athletes from exploitation while creating a pathway for undiscovered talent.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the tournament, which will bring together teams from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet, will promote clean sport alongside talent identification, fairness and community participation.

“We are talking about issues to do with clean sports, which is doping and anti-doping,” Murkomen said during the Mashujaa Day Sporting Activities Preparation Meeting and Media Launch in Eldoret.

His remarks come as Kenya continues efforts to strengthen its anti-doping programme through education, testing and investigations.

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has been involved in measures aimed at protecting clean athletes and promoting fair competition.

Murkomen said the government was particularly concerned about individuals operating pharmacies and other facilities who may expose athletes to banned substances.

“The government, the sports environment is working very hard to deal with the cartels and the criminals who are running pharmacies or running facilities that they want to misuse our children,” he said.

He said the Sports Ministry is expected to organise a conference during the tournament to discuss challenges facing the sporting sector, including doping.

Murkomen defended the country’s record, saying the government had been transparent in addressing the problem.

“The issue has been brought out because we are a very serious country when it comes to doping. We do not hide anything,” he said.

The tournament will also seek to address another challenge in Kenyan sport: giving young and relatively unknown players opportunities to be discovered.

Players already registered in Division Two leagues and above will not be allowed to participate.

“This is an opportunity for us to seek and market new talent for people who have not been seen,” Murkomen said.

Clubs and scouts will be encouraged to attend matches and identify promising players, while registration will begin at village level. Organisers will also use an ICT system to prevent players from switching teams or entering competitions illegally.

The high financial rewards are expected to increase competition. A total of Sh63 million has been allocated across the sporting activities, with Murkomen saying up to Sh60 million will go directly to participants.

A team that progresses through the various stages could accumulate up to Sh1.75 million in prize money.

“Do you know now how the stakes are high? If 22 people or about 30 people know that in less than a month they will go home with 1.75 million shillings?” Murkomen asked.

With such incentives, he stressed the need for transparency and fair officiating.

“That is why the organization of this thing is very important. Fairness, referee must be fair,” he said.

The tournament will feature football, volleyball, athletics and basketball for both men and women.

Competitions begin at ward level on September 26, with volleyball finals scheduled for October 19 and football finals on October 20. The Iten Marathon will be held on October 18.

The government also plans to reduce organisational costs by relying on existing public structures. County officials, administrators, chiefs and village elders will help coordinate activities, while county health departments will provide medical personnel and ambulances.

Murkomen said the approach would ensure more resources reach ordinary participants.

“The only people we are going to pay is referees and village organizers… which is part of pesa mfukoni to mwananchi,” he said.

The tournament will address security, infrastructure, talent development, clean sport and gender-based violence as part of preparations for the October 20 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret.