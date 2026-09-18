What Kenya could gain for hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships

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Nairobi has received a major economic shot in the arm after being picked to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

The economy of the city and the country as a whole is set to benefit greatly from the World Championships coming to Nairobi, both directly and indirectly.

Figures from host cities of previous editions paint the picture clearly.

According to the World Athletics 2025 annual report, $522 million was the total amount generated from the 2025 World Championships held in Tokyo, Japan. This translates to Sh67.6 billion.

In the 2025 edition, ticket sales alone generated $28.3 million, about $9 million more than initially projected, which translates to roughly Sh3.8 billion.

According to a study by US-based research firm Nielsen, Budapest, which hosted the 2023 edition, generated $403 million in total event impact across economic, media, social, environmental and attendance sectors.

This translates to roughly Sh52.3 billion, while the 2022 edition in Eugene, Oregon, generated an estimated $153.4 million (Sh19.9 billion) in direct economic gains.

According to UK-based outlets, the 2017 World Championships hosted in London delivered a direct economic benefit of $104.1 million (Sh13.4 billion) to the UK economy.

As the host city, Kenya will typically retain full control of revenue generated from ticket sales, hospitality services, food and beverage offerings, merchandise and exhibition space rentals.

The Kenyan tourism sector is set to record some of the highest returns if Kenya hosts a successful championship.

According to a Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report, August 2025 recorded the highest number of international visitor arrivals in Kenya that year, which was also when Kenya was hosting the tournament.

This coincided with the period when Kenya co-hosted the African Nations Championships (CHAN 2024), between August 2 and August 30, 2025.

The survey showed that 277,155 international visitors arrived in the country in August 2025, the highest monthly figure recorded during the year.

Nairobi played host to Group A teams, which included Kenya, Morocco, DR Congo, Angola and Zambia, with matches held at Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums. The tournament’s final was also played in Nairobi, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe in attendance, adding to the high-profile contingent of arrivals in the country.

While this was a tournament for African players playing in local leagues, imagine a championship that has been equated to the ‘World Cup of Athletics’.

With the participation of 1,992 athletes representing 193 countries recorded in Tokyo, the Nairobi event has been projected to host about 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries.

An estimated 620,000 spectators attended the 2025 edition, a clear demonstration of the huge following for the championships.

In Budapest, 404,000 spectators attended the event.

Nairobi, being the only capital city with a national park, will also play a huge role in boosting the tourism economy.

While there are differences between Nairobi and Tokyo, a lot of parallels can be drawn.

Under Kenya's 2025–2030 National Tourism Strategy, the country is targeting five million international tourist arrivals by 2030 and aims to increase tourism revenue to Sh1.2 trillion.

Hotel bookings are expected to be at an all-time high.

International delegations, including presidents of athletics organisations from participating countries, high-ranking Government officials from around the world who are expected to attend the championships, as well as other senior athletics officials, will be in the city and its outskirts.

Global media outlets will send journalists expected to camp in Nairobi to provide coverage, adding to the list of visitors expected in the country.

An alternative to hotels will be Airbnb businesses, which are in for good returns, especially those around the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, which is expected to host the championships.

With accommodation comes food, another economic ecosystem that will generate millions for hotels and restaurants.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) September 2025 Quarterly Report, the accommodation and food service sector recorded a growth of 17.7 per cent when Kenya co-hosted CHAN 2024 last year.

The transportation sector is also among the biggest winners, with visitors expected to move from their hotels to the stadium and back.

Taxi drivers are in for a busy schedule, and the onus is now on the Government to improve transport corridors around the stadium to ease access.

The national carrier, Kenya Airways, also stands to benefit.

Huge job opportunities for Kenyans are also expected, ranging from short-term roles such as stadium stewards, photographers and chauffeurs to other temporary gigs.

Creatives, too, will be roped into the mix to create content around the championships.

Additionally, local small-scale traders who sell refreshments and snacks are set to earn significant returns during the championships.

Other great opportunities also lie in selling the Magical Kenya brand through tourism, as Kenya remains a major tourist destination, in order to generate significant tourism revenue.

Neighbouring countries such as Rwanda have significantly promoted their ‘Visit Rwanda’ brand across Europe through sponsorships on Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain jerseys.

Some of the guests who will arrive in the country could also become long-term investors in Kenya.

While all these economic benefits lie in wait for Kenya, there are certain financial obligations that host cities are expected to fulfil.

While announcing the bid, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe affirmed the economic status of Nairobi.

“This is a fast growing, dynamic, modern metropolis, that serves as the economic, cultural and political hub of East Africa,” he said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also pointed out that Kenya had an opportunity to announce itself economically.

“It is a great opportunity to announce ourselves in terms of investment, tourism among other spheres,” he said.

Charles Gacheru, a sports administrator, said all stakeholders need to get ready to tap into the economic boom.

“The Government has to get ready, enterprise has to get ready, media, athletes, doctors, spectators, everyone,” he said.

As the hard work begins, all hands need to be on deck to deliver a world-class event for Kenya and Africa.