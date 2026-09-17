The world has been running on Kenyan legs and in 2029 it comes home to pay

Nairobi's win in Budapest is not a trophy for the sports ministry. It is the first time this country gets to own the business it invented.
A man in Iten has spent 30 years building the careers of world champions, and has never once sat in a stadium where one of them was crowned. He knows the names of hills the rest of us have never heard of. He knows, to the second, what a runner should be doing on a wet Thursday morning in February to be ready for a final in August.
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