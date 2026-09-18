Historic World Championships hosting continues to excite athletics fraternity

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Spectators are seen cheering as local and international athletes compete in hurdle races during the 2025 Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour event. [AFP]

The historic decision to award Kenya the hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships continues to ignite excitement among distance running stars and legends.

On Tuesday, World Athletics delivered the much-awaited news, confirming Nairobi as the host of the 2029 championships. The global governing body also named Munich as the host city for the 2031 edition.

Kenya’s athletics legends and active stars continued their victory celebrations hours after the unforgettable announcement by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe in Budapest.

According to the athletes, the hosting rights represent a major reward for Kenya and the African continent.

Kenya’s most decorated athletics legend of the 1960s and early 1970s, Kipchoge Hezekiah Keino, 86, urged the country’s corporate entities to seize the opportunity and sponsor promising talents ahead of the grand showdown, three years away.

Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time Commonwealth Games winner, said facilities such as Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Kamariny in Iten and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Kapsabet should be fully utilised to identify and nurture potential talents for the Nairobi championships.

"Other countries are coming here to train because we have the best high-altitude training grounds. Let us take advantage of these natural conditions to attract the world to Kenya,” said Kipchoge.

The annual Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour, which was among events used by World Athletics to gauge Kenya’s ability to host international competitions, is named after the legendary Kipchoge Keino.

Moses Tanui, the 1991 world 10,000m champion, said on Wednesday that Kenya deserved the hosting rights, noting that its government-backed bid had the required guarantees that persuaded the World Athletics Council.

Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon winner, said preparations for the world’s premier athletics contest should begin immediately.

He challenged Kenyans to use Nairobi 2029 as a springboard to reclaim the country’s lost glory in the men’s 10,000m.

Charles Kimathi was the last Kenyan man to bring home the world 10,000m title in 2001 during the World Championships in Edmonton.

Before then, Paul Kipkoech delivered gold in 1987, while Tanui stylishly claimed the 1991 title after leading the late Richard Chelimo to a memorable 1-2 finish for Kenya.

"As a retired athlete, I thank the government for supporting the country’s bid. The President ran from the front in the race for the hosting rights,” said Tanui, who is the director of the Eldoret City Marathon.

He added: "When these championships come home in 2029, let us bring back the lost 10,000m glory. Paul Kipkoech and I set the pace and we hope to see Kenya reclaiming it at home. I’m urging Kenyan athletes to run as a team and avoid the temptation of teaming up based on their shoe company sponsorships. Let us be patriotic and show the world that we prioritise national glory.”

Gold medallist at the 2007 Osaka World Championships Janeth Jepkosgei, popularly known as the Eldoret Express, told Standard Sports that Kenya’s successful bid is a huge inspiration to junior athletes who will carry the host country’s hopes on their shoulders in 2029.

Jepkosgei, who has since transitioned to athletics coaching, said many young talents would be looking forward to making their mark on home soil.

Like Tanui, Jepkosgei’s dream is to see Kenya reclaim its lost glory, especially in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

"It was the most exciting news ever. The African continent is happy that the World Championships have come home. Kenya has many promising talents and we have the opportunity to tap into them. Let us have a roadmap for a strong showing during the championships,” said the Eldoret Express.

Kenya’s most successful field events star and 2025 World Champion Julius Yego said: "Thank you, World Athletics, for granting us this noble opportunity to host the best of the best in athletics in track and field, the first one in Africa for the first time as well.”

Athletes, through 2013 world 3000m steeplechase champion Milcah Chemos, said in a joint statement that hosting the 2029 global show on Kenyan soil will provide a lifetime opportunity to showcase the country’s athletic dexterity, rich culture and hospitality.

"We commend everyone who played a role in making this achievement possible. This is not only a victory for athletics, but a victory for Kenya as a whole. Let us work together in unity, commitment, and patriotism to ensure that the 2029 Nairobi World Championships becomes a success,” the athletes said.

President William Ruto thanked Kenya’s bidding committee, which was led by three-time Boston Marathon winner Ibrahim Hussein, for its efforts in securing the historic hosting rights.

Sports scientist and Iten-based athletics coach Kipchumba Byron said a majority of the track and field athletes who will compete in 2029 are currently in schools and should be identified and nurtured early enough.

"We need to use the Beijing World Championships and 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as a test run for our 2029 talents. It will also be prudent to set up specialist camps for talent nurturing,” the scientist said.