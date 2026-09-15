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Rono wins Malindi Open tournament

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 15, 2026
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Golf Park Club’s Josphat Rono in action. [Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Josphat Rono of Golf Park Golf Club is the new champion of the NCBA Malindi Open.

He braved the swirling sea breeze, tight fairways and lightning greens to close with a three-round total of 217 gross at the par-70 Malindi Golf & Country Club on Sunday.

He held off a charging pack on the final day to claim the victory that also saw him walk home with the winner’s prize money of Sh127,200.

Rono started day one on Friday carding 76 gross in the wind, played 74 gross on the second day Saturday to stay in contention and then produced the most composed round of the final day on Sunday with 67 gross to carry the overall lead.

“This course is very tricky. The wind changes every hour, the greens are small and fast, and if you miss the fairway you are in the bush. I told myself to be patient, hit fairways and let the putter do the work and improve my course management. Today my caddy helped a lot on some challenging holes,” said Rono.

Windsor’s Alex Mwangi who had a total score of 220 gross (70-75-75) gross was second.

But all eyes were on the defending champion Elvis Muigua of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club who arrived in Malindi in red-hot form having won the Railway Invitation with 217 gross last weekend.

He was seeking back-to-back titles and looked set after the first two rounds, opening with 73 and 76 gross and 73 gross on the final day on Sunday, with a round total of 222 gross.

The score forced Muigua to tie for the third slot with Nyali Golf & Country Club’s home favourite William Odeck.

Muigua said: “It is always hard to defend here. Malindi is not long but it punishes you if you are aggressive at the wrong time. I started well but I lost focus on the back nine, especially on 12 where I three-putted. That is golf. Congratulations to Rono, he played very solid golf, especially today (Sunday) when the wind was up. For me, tied third is still good points for the ranking. I will go back, work on my short game and come back stronger. I love Malindi, the people, and the hospitality. I will be back to try and get this cup again.”

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