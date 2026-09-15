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Parklands rules NCSA masters championship

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 15, 2026
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Next Gen's Mercy Koimburi in action during NCSA Masters Swimming championships at Kiota School. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Parklands Sports Club dominated the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Masters Swimming Championships staged at Kiota School over the weekend.

The club garnered a total of 83 medals to emerge tops in the two-day competition that brought together swimmers from 28 clubs.

Parklands were unstoppable, bagging 47 gold, 28 silver and eight bronze. The OliveFin Academy secured 56 medals cumulative to finish second after winning 27 gold, 20 silver and nine bronze.

Little Fish Swim Club won 27 gold, 12 silver and four bronze to rank third while Castle Sports and Events and Mekatilili completed the top five with 38 and 27 medals respectively.

Alesa Ilako of Little Fish topped the women’s 25-29 years individual rankings with 40 points, three points more than Wambui Wambugu of Parklands who finished second, whereas Chantal Tshula of Castle Sports was third with 24.

Eric Ngugi of OliveFin was the best swimmer in the men’s 25-29 years challenge with 33 points. One point separated Alloy Kimeu of Castle Sports was second with 28 points and The Harpoons Swim Club’s Pius Kariuki who placed third.

In the 30-34 years category, Romana Ochanda of Parklands and Martin Mungai of Swim Fit Republiq carried the day after topping the rankings. Ochanda secured 26 points one more than Claire Lexa of Little Fish while Irene Kanini of Absa Swim Club finished third with 21.

Mungai emerged tops in the men’s contest with 26 points ahead of Kelvin Ndalamia of Sealion Splash Ltd and Joel Njuguna of Stanbic Kenya who garnered 24 and 16 points to rank second and third.

Lina Akoth of Parklands dominated the women’s 35-39 years challenge to top the table with 25 points whereas Nikisha Gudka of Lifetime Swim Club and Nyasie Ngwiri of Parklands tied in second place with 21 points.

Douglas Gaitho of Crossfit 254 Swimming Team and Elvis Wanjau of Parklands topped the men’s 35-39 years contest with 26 points with Douglas Kamiti of Parklands completing the top three with 25. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

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Parklands Sports Club Nairobi County Swimming Association Swimming
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