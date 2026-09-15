KCB show why they are the best team in sevens rugby

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KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning the National Sevens Circuit title on Sunday. They won the title after finishing third at Christie Sevens. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

KCB Rugby Club strengthened their claim as the greatest team in Kenyan sevens rugby after winning a record-extending sixth Sportpesa National Sevens Circuit title despite finishing third at the Christie Sevens final leg over the weekend.

The bankers did not need to win the final tournament to lift the overall crown, having built a strong lead during the six-leg competition.

Their consistency across the season proved decisive as they finished ahead of archrivals Kabras Sugar, with Menengai Oilers emerging as the surprise team to break the dominance of the two giants at Christie.

KCB’s latest success takes their total to six national sevens titles, moving them two clear of Mwamba, who have won four, and Impala, also four-time champions.

Mwamba claimed their titles in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011, while Impala ruled in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004.

KCB, who first won the national crown in 2013, have since added titles in 2014, 2019, 2023, 2025 and now 2026.

Their latest triumph was built on a campaign that showed the depth and character of Andrew Amonde’s side.

“This title was about consistency, determination and character. We had to remain focused throughout the six legs because every tournament presented a different challenge,” Amonde said.

KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning the National Sevens Circuit title on Sunday. They won the title after finishing third at Christie Sevens. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

KCB won the Kabeberi, Embu and Prinsloo Sevens, while Kabras Sugar carried the day at the Driftwood and Dala Sevens.

For much of the season, the battle looked like a two-horse race between KCB and Kabras, with the two clubs exchanging victories and keeping the national title fight alive until the final weekend.

Then came Menengai Oilers.

The Nakuru-based side produced the biggest surprise of the final leg by beating the established order to win the Christie Sevens, their first tournament victory of the season. Their breakthrough added a new dimension to a circuit that had largely been controlled by KCB and Kabras.

KCB finished third at Christie, a result that was enough to confirm them as national champions.

Beyond the title race, the 2026 circuit once again showed why the competition remains an important pathway for players hoping to break into the national team.

Circuit sponsors SportPesa put in Sh34.14 million in the 2026 SportPesa National 7s Circuit with Sh16.14 million used to support competitive infrastructure of the game and supporting host clubs which has helped the growth of players.

Many players announced themselves during the six legs and will now hope their performances earn them places in the Shujaa set-up.

Kabras duo Rayvone Ambale and Mike Lukusi were among the standout players, while Oilers’ Glacious Owino, Daystar Falcons’ Clinton Amukuachi and Kisumu RFC’s Harrison Mauve also impressed.

Their efforts have already received recognition, with the Kenya Rugby Union naming a provisional squad for the 2026 Safari Sevens.