Suspect in the murder of student Joy Wangui in Molo detained for 21 days

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Words written on the wall at the scene of the killing of form four student Joy Wangui in Molo, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Walter Kipkoech, 23, who is accused of killing a high school student in Molo, will be detained for 21 days at Molo Police Station.

Kipkoech appeared before Molo Resident Magistrate Christine Mugo on Tuesday, linked to the murder of Joy Wangui, 18, at her parents' home in Moto Village in Molo on Sunday afternoon.

In their application, the police sought to continue holding the suspect for 21 days to allow them to conclude their investigations.

The police explained that they needed the time to conduct a DNA test on evidence collected from the scene, perform a post-mortem on the body of the deceased, and carry out a mental health assessment on the suspect.

“We also pray that the suspect is not released on bail or bond as his safety is currently at risk. Members of the public were baying for his blood over the offence he is alleged to have committed,’” the prosecution said.

The suspect did not oppose the application, which the magistrate approved, ordering that the suspect be presented before plea court after the requested period.

“The suspect is to be held at Molo Police Station for 21 days. He is to be presented before court for plea taking on October 27, 2026,’” ordered Ms Mugo.

Walter Kipkoech appears before Molo Resident Magistrate Christine Mugo at the Molo Law Courts in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kipkoech was arrested Monday evening at his hideout in Lagwenda village, Kuresoi North, where he allegedly escaped after committing the crime.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wearing the victim's school T-shirt, which was clearly labelled with her name.

The suspect had been close to the family and reportedly had a romantic relationship with the deceased, which was an open secret and known to her family.

Following the murder, in which the victim was decapitated, he used her blood to write on the walls, suggesting that their relationship issues were the motive behind the killing.

Local elders familiar with the incident disclosed that the mother of the victim did not spend the night at the house, enabling the suspect to act.

“It is alleged that the suspect slept in the same house as the victim. Joy’s brother woke up early and went to open their shop. On returning, he found the front door locked,’” said elder Njenga Matendo. Shocked residents at the scene in Molo, Nakuru County, following the death of 19-year-old Molo Secondary School student Joy Wangui, whose body was discovered at her family home on Sunday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Standard established that before fleeing, the suspect visited the shop where he left his phone and asked for Sh1,200, which was given to him, money he is believed to have used to escape.

“The brother used the back door and stumbled upon the decapitated body of his sister lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. He immediately rushed to the police and reported the matter,’” said Njenga.

The mother arrived later as the DCI was processing the scene and has since recorded a statement with investigators.

The girl’s head was later recovered from a corridor leading to the washroom, where he had used her blood to scribble notes on the wall. Some of them read “Never Cheat,” “I am Sorry Joy” and “I love u.”

The police also recovered an axe, a sharp machete, and two sharp knives believed to be the murder weapons.

“It appears this was the work of someone who had premeditated killing. Going to the extent of writing on the walls with her blood and moving around the house with her head indicates someone who was so furious or under the influence of something,’” said Njenga. Police officers inspect the scene in Molo, Nakuru County, where 19-year-old student Joy Wangui was found dead at her family home. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

At the scene were two bowls of unfinished meal, suggesting they had been having lunch before the suspect attacked the unsuspecting victim.

The murder shocked residents, many recalling their memories of the deceased, whose dreams were cut short by someone the family knew and trusted.

“I have seen the girl grow from childhood to date. She was a member of our church and had a bright future. This is a cowardly act that we strongly condemn,’” said Bishop Njora Mutheru.

The cleric further advised the youth against engaging in romantic relationships before reaching the appropriate age, indicating this could have been avoided.

“It is alleged they had a romantic relationship, and this should not have happened or been allowed. Children of their age have nothing to do with coupling. That is why they overreact when they can’t handle breakups maturely,’” said Bishop Mutheru.