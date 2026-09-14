KCB retain national title as Oilers win Christie 7s

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KCB winger Festus Shiasi (left) in action against Strathmore Leos. [KCB RFC]

KCB retained the National Sevens Circuit title despite being knocked out in the Cup semi-finals at the Christie 7s, while Menengai Oilers finally broke the dominance of the bankers and Kabras Sugar to win the season-ending tournament at RFUEA Grounds on Sunday.

KCB’s third-place finish was enough to secure their sixth national crown after Kabras Sugar, their closest challengers, also fell short of reaching the final.

The Bankers’ title was confirmed after their 19-12 semi-final defeat by Strathmore Leos, followed by Oilers’ impressive 20-10 victory over Kabras.

With Kabras out of the main Cup competition, KCB could no longer be caught at the top of the overall standings.

KCB, who won last year’s circuit title, have now further strengthened their position as one of the most successful team in the competition. Their latest success keeps them ahead of four-time champions Impala, Kenya Harlequin and Mwamba.

But while KCB celebrated another overall title, Oilers provided the biggest story of the 60th Christie Sevens by ending the season on a high.

The Nakuru-based side defeated Strathmore Leos 24-12 in the final to claim their first National Sevens Circuit tournament victory of the season.

The triumph was also significant because Oilers became the first team outside KCB and Kabras to win a circuit tournament this season, ending the two clubs’ grip on the competition.

For much of the campaign, KCB and Kabras had shared the major honours, leaving the rest of the field fighting for the remaining places. Oilers, however, changed that script in the final tournament of the season.

Their victory also ended a difficult run in circuit finals. Oilers had reached four finals in succession without winning any of them. Their last circuit final victory came in 2022 when they defeated Strathmore 12-5 at the Prinsloo 7s.

The Christie victory therefore came as a major relief for the side, who had also finished runner-up at the Dala Sevens earlier this season.

For Strathmore, the defeat was another missed opportunity after they also lost in the Kabeberi Sevens final. They entered the Christie final after producing one of the weekend’s biggest results by beating KCB 19-12 in the semi-final.

Kabras finished fourth after losing their third-place play-off to KCB, ending their challenge for the overall title.

The tournament also marked the end of an era for Kabras scrum-half Brian Tanga, who announced his retirement from Sevens rugby.

Tanga had represented Kabras on the National Sevens Circuit since 2014 and served the club for 12 years. He also represented Kenya 7s during a career that saw him help Kabras win the national circuit title.