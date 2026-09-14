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Bendur Forte triumph in Kenya International tournament in Timau

By Ben Ahenda | Sep. 14, 2026
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Kimoi Moi (right) during a past polo action. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Bendur Forte are the Kenya International Championships winners.

This was after they whipped Infinito 6.5-2 to emerge the overall winners of the three-day-Six-Goal competition at the slippery pitch of Northern Kenya Polo Club in Timau over the weekend.

The slippery pitch slowed down the speed of play, limiting players’ chance to showcase their top game.

As a result, the team (Bendur Forte) of Casimir Gross, Nikki Barlow, Emily Stonewigg and Tom Manson were awarded the Casino Cup by the event’s organisers.

Casimir (Five) Barlow and Manson (three) scored for Bendur Forte to crown the day with their heads high.

Casimir’s nine-year-old pony, christened Just-Do-It, was voted the Best Playing Pony (BPP) while Nick Barlow came out as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Barlow was the fulcrum of Casimir’s numerous goals in the three-day-competition.

On their part, Izzy Stichbury and Ben Stonewigg replied for Infinito who had a good start in the tournament but lost towards the end to the best team.

Prior to their victory, Bendur Forte had beaten Roundup Turbo team of Craig Miller, Cheza Miller, Sacha Gross and Charlie Morley 5.5-2 in the round-robin stages of the tournament.

On their part, Infinito had beaten Skyway Pro 4.5-3 in their penultimate match before facing Bendur Forte in the final match.

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Bendur Forte Kenya International Championships Northern Kenya Polo Club Turbo Team's Craig Miller
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