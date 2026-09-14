Adhiambo and Kiptoo all smiles after Nyanza Golf Club victories

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Sera Adhiambo (right) with her flightmates. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Dennis Kiptoo produced an impressive display to win the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) golf tournament at Nyanza Golf Club on Saturday.

Kiptoo picked 46 points to emerge the overall champion.

Kiptoo, who plays at Kericho Golf Club, beat 81 other golfers drawn from Nyanza, Kakamega, Nandi and Kisii golf clubs to take the top prize.

Despite making his first appearance at Nyanza Golf Club, Kiptoo said he quickly settled into the course and found the fairways and greens easier to play than he had expected.

“It was my first time playing at Nyanza Golf Club and surprisingly, I found the fairways and greens easy. I believed in myself and that belief helped me win,” said Kiptoo.

His 46-point score gave him a four-point advantage over Romy Sandhu, who finished second overall on 42 points.

Kiptoo’s victory capped a strong performance by golfers from different clubs, with several players posting impressive scores in their respective divisions.

The ladies were also among the day’s standout performers, led by Serah Adhiambo, who was the Division C winner after collecting 42 points.

Adhiambo’s score matched that of the overall runner-up Sandhu and underlined the strong showing by female golfers during the tournament.

She was one of several ladies who made their mark as players battled for honours across the different categories.

Lilian Kong’ani was the Division A runner-up with 38 points, while Faith Nzomo finished second in Division B with 37 points.

Maurice Oduor won Division A with 40 points, while Albert Ojonyo claimed the Division B title after returning 41 points.

The tournament also provided an opportunity for younger golfers to compete alongside experienced players. Markand Gova emerged as the Best Junior after an impressive 44 points, finishing just two points behind Kiptoo’s winning score.

Karia won the Senior category with 34 points, adding another highlight to a tournament that brought together golfers from across the region. There was also competition in the special prize categories, with Sammy Cheruiyot taking the Longest Man award and Lydia Jebichii winning the Longest Lady prize. M. Patel claimed the Nearest to Pin award.

The KNCCI tournament provided a platform for golfers from the region to test themselves against players from different clubs while promoting interaction through the sport.

For Kiptoo, however, the biggest reward was leaving Nyanza with the overall title on his first visit to the course.

His 46 points proved decisive as he held off Sandhu and a field that included strong performances from both men and women.

With Adhiambo leading the Division C charge and other lady golfers featuring prominently among the day’s winners, the tournament also underlined the growing competitiveness of women’s golf in the region.