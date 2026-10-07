Where Ebola patients will be treated: Ministry designates five hospitals

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National Police Hospital is among the five hospitals designated to manage Ebola.

The Ministry of Health has designated five hospitals with a combined capacity of 241 beds to manage Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the designated facilities are Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), National Police Hospital, Port Reitz Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital.

The Nairobi Hospital has the largest capacity, with 130 beds, followed by MTRH with 50 beds and National Police Hospital with 49.

KNH has been allocated eight beds, while Port Reitz Hospital has four beds.

"This capacity will increase with the establishment of more facilities as the situation evolves," added Duale.

The government has also designated temporary isolation centres for suspected cases, including Malaba Health Centre, Busia Border, Kocholia and Alupe Sub-District Hospital, which is currently under renovation.

According to Duale, the facilities form part of the country's treatment capacity as the Ministry continues surveillance and contact tracing following the death of Kenya's first confirmed Ebola patient.

The patient, a DRC national who had travelled from Uganda, died and was buried in accordance with public health protocols.

Screening of travellers from the Ebola disease epicentre has also been enhanced at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Gate 16, and at all points of entry.

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant, practise strict hand hygiene, avoid contact with people showing symptoms and immediately report suspected symptoms or possible exposure to health authorities.