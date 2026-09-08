Kemunto and Kiplagat win Stanchart Marathon warm up race

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21km Stanchart Marathon warm up race winner Millicent Kemunto (centre) gets the winning prize from Karen Mumbi of After Six Africa Project Team and race convenor Daniel Gatama. [Courtesy]

More than 2,000 runners turned up at Parklands Sports Club on Sunday for a warm-up race ahead of the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, with Victor Kiplagat and Millicent Kemunto winning the 21km men’s and women’s races respectively.

Kiplagat clocked 1:10:10 to win the men’s 21km race, while Kemunto took the women’s title in 1:22:46.

The event offered runners a chance to test their fitness and build towards the main race on October 25, with participants competing in 6km, 10km, 15km and 21km distances.

Speaking after the race, Kiplagat said the victory had boosted his confidence ahead of next month’s marathon.

"Winning today has given me confidence as I prepare for the main race next month. The competition was strong and I am happy with my performance. I will use this momentum as I work towards achieving an even better result at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon,” he said.

The strong turnout comes as preparations gather pace for the main marathon, which will be held on October 25 along the Southern Bypass, with Uhuru Gardens serving as the start and finish venue.

The 2026 race is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants and will feature seven categories, including the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, 21km wheelchair race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge. A satellite run will also be held in Mombasa on October 18.

The marathon has grown significantly since its launch in 2003, having attracted more than 345,000 participants over the years. It has also earned the prestigious World Athletics Road Race Label, reflecting its compliance with international standards on areas including course measurement, timing, and medical support,environmental responsibility and anti-doping.

"The turnout at Parklands is a strong indication of the enthusiasm building towards this year’s marathon. Our focus is on giving runners a safe, inclusive and high-quality race experience while ensuring that the event continues to create a wider impact beyond the course,” said Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for Kenya & Africa.

This year’s marathon will also combine sport with environmental and community initiatives. In partnership with Nairobi City County, organisers are targeting the planting of 50,000 tree seedlings across the county as part of the marathon’s sustainability agenda.