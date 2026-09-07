How institutional neglect is bleeding the very soul of Kenya's sporting talent

It’s every athlete’s dream to represent their country; hence, donning the Kenyan jersey is supposed to be the highest and most fulfilling feat of a sporting career.
It's a sacred covenant sealed with the expectation that the nation will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its ambassadors.
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