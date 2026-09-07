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Thakker floors 170 players to triumph at Nyali

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 7, 2026
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Lady winner Truphena Oyaro follows her drive at Nyali Golf and Country Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Home player Anand Thakker was the man of the day after firing a superb 44 stableford points to claim the overall winner’s title in this year’s annual Crossroad Fellowship Charity golf tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 18, Thakker held off a strong field of 170 players to take the top overall prize.

“It feels amazing to win on a day like this. I was patient, hit fairways, and the putts dropped. I’m grateful to all the organisers, my playing partners and everyone who came out to support this cause," said Thakker.

In the men’s category, Zayan Din took top honours with 40 points off handicap 7, while the runner-up spot went to handicap 23 Wilson Rading who recorded a two-way countback score of 39 points after tying with third-placed handicap 5 Kalamu Choyo and handicap 18 Mansoor Pirbhai who settled for the fourth slot.

Veteran lady player Truphena Oyaro, playing off handicap 16 was the standout in the ladies’ draw, winning with 43 points, beating handicap 32 Eunice Masila to the runner-up slot on a 3-point margin.

Nikki Pattni won the junior category with 43 points, playing off handicap 31, as experience came in handy in the Senior division, where handicap 26 Murtaza Saeed won with 36 points.

Handicap 35 Brijesh Pattni won the High Handicappers category after registering a fine 43 points, and in the skill prizes, Qamar Naqvi won the nearest to the Line prize, while Fredrick Obonyo came closest to the 18th hole pin at one foot away.

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Golf Anand Thakker Crossroad Fellowship Charity golf Tournament
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