Kenyan athletes set down early marker at Anoca Youth Games

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Wilson Chepkwech on his way to winning the 1500m race during the Anoca Zone Five Youth Games at Kenyatta University on August 25, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyans showed they were not ready to be beaten at home as they laid down an early marker as athletics kicked action at the Anoca Zone V Youth Games kicked off on Wednesday at Kenyatta University.

Wilson Chepkwech, Bramwel Chasala, and Purity Munyalo delivered commanding performances in their respective disciplines as they bagged gold medals.

World Under-20 champion Chepkwech showed his power in 1500m with a tactical masterclass to claim gold in 3:46.81.

He pulled away from the pack to comfortably beat Ethiopia's Wabi Wejra Seblega, who secured silver in 3:52.83, while Uganda's Timothy Cheptoek bagged bronze in 4:00.04.

"When lining up for such races, I usually avoid having tension and just focus on psyching myself up. I always want to be motivated to win and it always works out well on my end,” Chepkwech said.

In the Chasala dominated the boys' 200m final and he raced to gold in 22.43 seconds.

He held off Uganda's Muhwezi Abraham Lincoln (22.66s), while South Sudan's Faisal Alafi Lino completed the podium places in 22.98s.

“My main goal was to go and represent Kenya at the Youth Olympic Games. I assure Kenyans that when I go to Senegal, I will try my best and hopefully win a gold medal again,” Chasala said.

Kenya also claimed top honours in the field events through Purity Munyalo, who produced a gold medal leap of 4.96m in the girls' long jump final.

Munyalo outperformed South Sudan's Asumpta Philip (4.36m) and Uganda's Apiyo Michele (4.34m) to secure the title. Purity Munyalo won gold in girls long jump. [Stafford Ondego,Standard]

Complementing the victories were strong podium finishes from Winnie Jepchumba, Cecilia Njeri, and Tabitha Wanjiru Mwaniki.

In the girls' 800m final, Winnie Jepchumba clinched a silver medal for Kenya, clocking 2:09.11 behind Ethiopia's Nesanet Selmon, who took gold in 2:07.01. Rwanda's Abizera Sonia Eli-Elohe captured bronze in 2:11.41.

Cecilia Njeri earned another silver for the hosts in the girls' 5000m walk race final, crossing the line in 27:56.46 with another Kenyan Tabitha Wanjiru Mwaniki winning bronze. Ethiopia's Neima Nuredin Juhar took gold in 27:18.41.

In cycling, Kenya's Franklin Kibet won silver as Africa Youth Games silver medallist Akimana Donath of Rwanda and Ethiopia's Legese Selemon Gebreselasi were crowned champions of the individual time trial events.

Selemon claimed the men's 20km title after stopping the clock at 27:04 while Kibet won silver in 29:18 with Rwanda's Shema Emmanuel completing the podium in 29:22.

Only six riders competed in the men's event, with the cyclists completing two laps of the course. Kenya's Mevin Njuguna finished fourth in 30:01, followed by Geoffrey Chege Mburu in 30:32 and Victor Ngugi Githae in sixth place with a time of 30:48.

Competing at this level for the first time, 17-year-old Kibet was delighted to win silver.

"I am happy to win silver in my first race for the Kenya Cycling Federation. This is an achievement and a motivation. My training has been good, and that is why I managed to finish in second position. Together with my coach, we are happy with the results. Competing here has given me experience for future events. For us Kenyans to perform well, we need to support young riders," said Kibet.

In the women's 10km event, Donath claimed gold after crossing the finish line in 14:56. Ethiopia's Mahder Desta Niguse took silver in 14:59, while Kenya's Aregae settled for bronze in 16:19.

The Rwandan national champion said she was determined to win her first gold medal after previously winning silver and bronze at the Africa Youth Games in Angola.

"I was so focused on winning gold. Rwanda is doing well in sports, especially cycling, and we are given opportunities to compete in major competitions at both local and international levels. The exposure is good for young Rwandese. Winning today gives me more energy as I prepare for the Youth Olympic Games," said Donath.

Aregae, an Africa School Games bronze medallist in Algeria, is optimistic of improving her performances when she lines up at the Youth Olympic Games.

"I am proud of my position and my results. For now, my work is to train for the Youth Olympics," said Aregae, a Grade 10 student at Tendwa Girls in Uasin Gishu County.

Her counterpart, Sharon Cheruiyot, also expressed confidence ahead of the Youth Olympic Games.

"My competition has been good and I am proud of it. For the Youth Olympics, I have been training well and I qualified for the Games. Going forward, I want to maintain my training and secure good results. I was motivated to take up cycling by my mother," said Cheruiyot.