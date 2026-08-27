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How Kenya can aim for medals in archery at global events

By Koome Kazungu | Aug. 27, 2026
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Kenya's Shehzana Anwar in action during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Women's competition at the Sambodromo archery venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [AFP]

We have two training centres and two African titles. Build the structures, and the government and corporate Kenya must pay for them.

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