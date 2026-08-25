Youngsters impress at Junior Golf Series at Vipingo

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Aryan Awe Joseph, the winner in the Boys 14-18 years’ group. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

It was a true test of skill and talent as junior stars stunned parents across the cool winds and fast greens at the par 72 Vipingo Baobab Course in Kilifi County on Sunday.

This was during Round 7 of the KC Junior Golf Series 2026, featuring top junior talents aged 6 to 18 years from Nyali Golf & Country Club, Mombasa Golf Club, Malindi Golf and Country Club, Vipingo Ridge and Diamond Leisure.

The showdown from the seniors of 14-18 years’ group saw Aryan Awe Joseph emerge winner with 97 gross, beating second placed Collin Muriuki who posted 101 gross and David Kaguru who finished third with 104 gross.

In Girls 11-15 years, Ivanna Wanjiku claimed top honours with 122 gross, followed by Kanika Shah with 126 gross and Khatija Pasta with 137 gross.

Lukas Kampa was the star in the Boys 12-14 years’ team, firing an 82 gross, one of the lowest rounds of the day on the course, as Promise Ajello finished second with 101 gross, while Casey Ombija was third on 107 gross.

In the Boys 10-12 years’ age group, Craig Fassler showed great composure on the tough back nine to win with 101 gross, ahead of Theuri Wamweru with 109 gross and Vincenzo De Florio with 110 gross.

The Boys 8-10 years old category was one of the most competitive of the day where Raheel Kadernani posted 47 gross to carry the lead.

He edged out Keith Ajello and Niall Chauhan, who both carded 48 gross each, with Ajello taking second place on countback while Chauhan settled for the third slot, and Amay Shah was fourth with 52 gross.

Girls 8-10 years’ team was won by Shanial Alma who returned 45 gross, beating runners up placed Samara Teneva who had 53 gross and third placed Avian Klee who registered 56 gross.

In the youngest division, Boys 8 and Under, Benny Salzmann continued his dominant run, returning 48 gross to claim the top spot and was followed by Emmanuel Klee with 52 gross, while Jamari Gwaro finished third with 55 gross.

In the girls’ categories, the standard was equally high, where in the Girls 8 and Under group, Maria Zawadi won with 60 gross, ahead of second placed Arianna Njeri on 65 and Caia Chauhan with 87 who was third.

Tournament Organiser Naeem Pasta said the PGA-rated course offered a perfect learning experience despite its difficulty and tested every part of a junior’s game.