Kenyans keen to defend East Africa boys' handball title

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Melvin Khaemba of Moi Girls Kamusinga in action during national Term One game in Kisumu. [File]

Kenya’s boys handball representatives to the 2026 East Africa school games have their work cut out as they look to defend the title won by St Luke’s Kimilili in Kakamega last year.

National champions Musingu Boys Senior School, finalists St Joseph’s Boys Senior School Kitale and bronze medallists St Austin Matuu Day shoulder the task of ensuring that the trophy returns to Kenya.

In the absence of Kimilili, who were eliminated by Musingu at the Western Region Term One games, the trio has just one job: to ensure that the crown doesn’t slip out of their hands.

Of the three, Musingu will be returning to the East African stage after many years in the cold while St Joseph’s and Matuu will be making their regional debut.

In Morogoro, they will be up against seven other sides that are eager to assume the throne. They will have to be at their best from the onset to enhance their chances of advancing to the knockouts.

Despite being new to this level of competition, Matuu coach Mathew Mutuku said that they have prepared well for the competition and are expecting good results.

“I was in Kakamega last year and the experience gave me an idea of what to expect at the East Africa games. We have prepared in readiness for intense competition and so I believe that we are equal to the task though it is our first appearance,” Mutuku said.

Matuu are in Group A together with compatriots Musingu and will battle it out with the Ugandan duo of Gombe Secondary School and Mbogo Mixed as well as Kikuyu Secondary School from Tanzania.

Former champions Gombe will capitalise on the absence of last year’s winners as well as other champions such as their Ugandan rivals Kakungulu Memorial and the Rwandese duo of Adegi and ES Kigoma to restore their fading glory.

St Joseph’s will clash with Uganda’s Wampeewo Ntake, GS Tabagwe from Rwanda and Maweni and Kilombero in Group B.