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Will Andersen and St Monica Bukokholo finally crack the netball code?

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 12, 2026
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National netball champions Andersen Girls. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For decades, the script has painfully remained the same as Kenyan netball players chase shimmering shadows and watch from the sidelines as neighbours Uganda host the prestigious East Africa trophy.

Year after year, Uganda’s impenetrable netball machinery has locked Kenya out of the podium by ruthlessly snatching the four spots and leaving a trail of heartbreak. Save for the inaugural championship when Kamukunji Secondary School won silver in 2002, the East Africa netball contest has long turned into a fortress zealously guarded by the Ugandans.

Their tactical discipline, physical endurance and clinical shooting have to be a tough nut to crack for Kenyan tacticians.

For generations, Kenyan teams have walked off the court wondering what it takes to crack the code of their neighbours who have simply refused to cede ground. They have often been reduced to spectators as Ugandans exchanged friendly fire which has seen them win all the 22 titles.

Even so, as the clock ticks down to the opening whistle, national champions Andersen Mixed and St Monica Bukokholo are intensely training and hoping that the gods of netball will finally smile at them and grant their wish. They are keen to break the Ugandan dominance, pass the group test and advance to the knockouts.

Andersen will launch their title hunt in Group B which has Uganda’s duo of St Noa Girls High School Zzana and Hamdan Islamic School. Homes sides Mbeya and Vwawa will also be looking to snatch the top two slots in the pool and qualify for the semi-finals.

Bukokholo will face off with East Africa’s most successful netball school St Mary’s Kitende and their Ugandan compatriots Light College Katikamu. Home girls Mkolani will also be chasing one of the two last four spots in the group.

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Related Topics

National Netball Champions East Africa Trophy Kamukunji Secondary School St Monica Bukokholo
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