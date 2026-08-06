Wangai emerges top at Ladies Coast Open

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Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Regina Kaveke follows her swing shot. [Marufu Mohamed, Standard]



Mukami Wangai showed her power to clinch the top spot in the second leg of the Ladies Coast Open at the par 72 Vipingo Baobab course in Kilifi County on Tuesday.

The Limuru Country Club’s Wangai carded a count back score of 81 gross to emerge the overall winner in the Division A category after tying on the same score with Golf Park Club’s junior star Doris Mideva who was declared the gross winner.

"It was tough but I am happy to win. The course was in perfect condition and the competition was so strong. Every shot mattered. I’m proud of the golf I played and the way I handled the pressure down the stretch. I want to thank the sponsors for supporting ladies golf. To all the young girls watching, keep going," said Wangai.

Njoro’s Mercy Nyanchama on 82 gross was the gross runners up, while Esther Chumo of Eldoret Club recorded 83 gross for the third slot.

Elizabeth Rono played 69 nett to claim the nett winner’s prize, while Mumbi Ngengi on 71 nett and Dorcas Bett with 72 nett were the runner up and third placed respectively.

In the Division B Linda Munyao of Nakuru Golf Club was the top player on a count back score of 95 gross after tying on the same score with runners placed Rosemary Mkok while Maureen Obunga claimed the third slot on 96 gross.

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Regina Kaveke registered 72 nett to win the nett category and Kiambu’s Joyce Ngwiri had a count back score of 73 nett for the runners up spot, tying with Catherine Oosterwijk of Njoro who was third.

Kaveke congratulated all the winners,and organisers for the successful event.

"Vipingo Baobab tested every part of our game today, and we are proud of how we fought. I want to thank the organizers and Vipingo Ridge for hosting us on such a beautiful course. To my caddie, my club, and my family, thank you for the support. I’ll be back, and I’ll be better. Thank you all and congratulations to all the ladies who competed," Kaveke said.

Organised by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), the week-long 2026 Ladies Coast Golf Open festival being played across the five premier Coastal courses in Kenya, kicked off from Monday and is running to Saturday featuring over 140 elite and amateur female golfers from East Africa.

It started at Malindi Golf & Country Club and the third leg scheduled for today moves to the challenging layout course of Diani’s Diamonds Leisure Golf Club in Kwale County, after a rest day yesterday.