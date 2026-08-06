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Butula and Kinale crowned rugby Sevens champions

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 6, 2026
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  • Butula Boys Celebrate winning Rugby 7s title yesterday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Butula Boys and Kinale Girls yesterday triumphed in their respective finals to lift the 2026 rugby 7s trophies at the ongoing National Tern Two games that end today at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Backed by home crowds, Kinale drubbed Kimobo from Western 19-7 to retain their title and extend their reign to two years in a row. Butula tore apart Nyanza Region winners Cardinal Otunga Mosocho 26-0 to ensure they return the boys' trophy to Western. This was Butula’s maiden Sevens title.

Joyce Waihera, Sheldon Njeri and Daisy Valarie touched down for Kinale, with Valerie making two successful conversions. Josephine Chelimo had earlier scored for Kimombo with Sheila Kimutai converting her effort. Kinale captain Rahab Njeru attributed the victory to hard work, determination and the desire to defend their crown.

“We have been focused throughout the year, from our preparations and lower levels of competition and we are very glad our hard work, dedication and teamwork have paid off,” Njeru said.

Kinale advanced to the final after beating Mbakhalo Secondary School of Western 12-10 in a nail-biting semis duel, whereas Kimobo beat Eastern’s St Teresa's Kithimu 17-5 in the other last four encounter.

Butula, who returned to the nationals after missing last year’s games, showed gritty in the semi-finals as they avenged their regional defeat to compatriots Friends School Bokoli.

They held the nerve to edge out Bokoli 14-12 and set a date with Cardinal Otunga who had seen off Nairobi champions Upper Hill 10-5.

They were on fire in the final as Arthur Amimo, Alex Okoth, Timonah Elia and Charle Ochieng scored tries. Robert Carlos converted two tries with Amimo converting once.

Butula coach Bonfotra Alumasa attributed their win to discipline and teamwork.

"We had a clear game plan going into the match and the boys stuck to it hence the victory. We agreed to deny our opponents the ball and our strategy worked.”

In basketball 3X3, Agoro Sare from Nyanza and Ikutha Girls from Eastern were crowned champions. Agoro Sare carried the day in an-all-Nyanza final as they beat St Mary’s Yala 15-13 in the final. Ikutha carried the day after defeating Rift Valley’s Cheptil 11-4.

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Related Topics

National Rugby Sevens Butula Boys Kinale Girls Basketball 3x3
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