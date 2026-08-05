Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Embattled FIFA chief Infantino in emergency talks, suffers Figo blow

By AFP | Aug. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

FIFA's President Gianni Infantino arrives to attend a friendly football match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, on March 31, 2026. [AFP]

President Gianni Infantino held emergency talks with other FIFA directors in Morocco on Wednesday, a source told AFP, amid a wave of criticism over his now shelved plan to open the World Cup to private investment.

Infantino has come under increasing pressure, even from within FIFA, over his handling of the proposal, and calls for him to step down have grown since he abandoned it last Saturday.

Infantino has been reported to have sought support from former great players known as 'FIFA Legends'.

However his plea fell on deaf ears with one of them, former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo sending him a clear message -- "Go".

"I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go," Figo wrote in the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"Believe me, I have met some rogues in my time in the game.

"But what I have seen exposed in the last 10 days is the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour I have ever witnessed.

"The man who would do that -– the man who would try to force through such major changes just to enrich himself and his friends -– is a relic of the game's past and should have no part in its future."

One of those believed to be at the meeting is FIFA's secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom, whose internal email to staff criticising the plan was leaked on Tuesday.

Infantino, a 56-year-old Swiss lawyer -- who is holding the meeting in FIFA's Africa regional office in Sale close to Rabat -- was in Morocco to celebrate last week's Feast of the Enthronement.

Morocco is to co-host the 2030 World Cup and Moroccan Football chief Fouzi Lekjaa is one of the few to have publicly supported Infantino since the humiliating climbdown.

Lekjaa last Saturday had praised his "wise" move to scrap the plan in the interests of "unity and cohesion".

He reiterated his backing for Infantino for "all the initiatives aimed at the development of world football" during his 10 years in charge.

Infantino had been basking in the warm afterglow of a highly successful World Cup -- the largest ever with 48 teams and co-hosted by three countries, Canada, Mexico and the US.

His wish to serve a fourth and final term looked likely to be rubber-stamped in Rabat next March -- no other candidate had come forward to challenge him.

However, Tuesday last week all that faded.

FIFA, world football's governing body, floated the plan, saying it could raise up to $4.2 billion based on a valuation of $20 billion for a new commercial subsidiary, called the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which it proposed would run events such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

It said that, if approved, the project could provide each of FIFA's 211 member associations with a one-off payment of $20 million in early 2027, and increase their funding allocation for the 2027-2030 cycle from $8 million to $20 million.

Instead of acting as a sweetener it produced a furious backlash, with European football's governing body UEFA resorting on Thursday to the nuclear option of boycotting the sport's jewel in the crown, the World Cup.

By Saturday Infantino held his hands up and withdrew the plan.

"Our purpose has always been -- and will always be -- to unite and improve," said Infantino.

If he had hoped for that to be sufficient to shore up his authority he was to be swiftly disabused.

UEFA termed the proposal a "shabby, back room, opaque deal" hatched by Infantino.

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," UEFA said in a statement.

North and Central American football's governing body CONCACAF went further still and called for "a comprehensive reckoning with this presidency" while slamming Infantino's "poor governance and leadership".

Grafstrom's leaked email only added fuel to the fire.

He described the fiasco surrounding the proposal as "a sad and reproachable series of events".

He added: "Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue." 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President Gianni Infantino FIFA World Cup Real Madrid Star Luis Figo
.

Latest Stories

Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Nairobi doesn't need an underground railway right now
Opinion
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved