Kenya's young chess masters shine at U17 national championship

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Young chess players in action during the 2026 Kenya Under-17 National Chess Championship. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kenya's next generation of chess stars showed their talent at the 2026 Kenya Under-17 National Chess Championship, which ended on Sunday after four days of exciting competition at Alliance High School and Alliance Girls High School.

The tournament attracted a record 4,700 players from across the country aged between seven and 17, making it one of the biggest junior chess events in Kenya. Young players battled for top honours in six age groups: Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17, with separate boys' and girls' competitions.

Brookshine School's Antwan Jayson emerged as the Under-7 Boys champion after an impressive campaign, while Mitchelle Wambui Gichuga of Mountain View School and Mavens Chess Club claimed the Under-7 Girls title.

In the Under-9 category, Ethan Kiptoo Terigin of MEC/SI Royal Club won the boys' crown, while Jayne Awuor of Gilgil Hills Academy finished on top in the girls' section.

Manyeki Nathaniel of Mavens Chess Club continued his fine form to lift the Under-11 Boys title, with Providence Academy's Oluchiri Jadarudo Achieng taking the Under-11 Girls championship.

The Under-13 titles went to Jesse Jayden of MEC/SI Royal Chess Club in the boys' category and Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Kaburo Winnie of Mavens Chess Club among the girls.

The Under-15 competition also produced thrilling battles. Muchoki Trevor Kanyuithia of The KBA School claimed the boys' title, while WCM Nashipae Bella Okello of KCB emerged as the girls' champion after a strong performance.

In the oldest age group, Mbaabu Cyprian of Mavens Chess Club was crowned the Under-17 Boys champion. Gikandi Bernice Wambui of Mavens/Chess Kenya Elite Academy completed the list of winners after securing the Under-17 Girls title.

The victory for each champion came with a major reward. All first-place finishers earned full sponsorship to represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Schools Chess Championship, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 4 to 12.

There was more good news for many participants during the closing ceremony. Chess Kenya President Andrew Owili announced that players who scored seven points or more during the championship would also qualify to compete at the Commonwealth Schools Chess Championship as self-sponsored players.

The announcement means Kenya could send one of its biggest youth teams to the international event, giving more young players an opportunity to test themselves against some of the best junior chess talents from across the Commonwealth.

The championship highlighted the rapid growth of chess in Kenya, with schools and clubs from different parts of the country fielding players in all age groups. The high turnout and strong performances reflected the increasing interest in the game among young learners.