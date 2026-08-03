Polo: Alela inspired to face new season with passion after weekend victory

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Action during the 2026 Trustees Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club at the weekend. [Tusker]

After triumphing in the 2026 Trustees Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday evening, Nairobi Hospital team members, led by captain Sharon Alela, feel they are ready and inspired to face the new season with a lot of passion.

The ‘swat’ squad, composed of handicap 0 Joe Kamau, Hiromi Nzomo (1), Kassim Mvungi (1) and steered by handicap 1.5 Alela, have pledged to carry on with the same momentum that saw them lift the coveted trophy at the weekend, in the rest of the forthcoming tournaments, irrespective of whichever side they will be roped in.

Alela attributes the amazing team’s success at the hotly contested Trustees Cup to hard work.

“For us to coordinate really well on the pitch, we had to do practice, and do lots of it.

"The win really did not come easy,” Alela said after they cruised over Jeep and Tusker Malt in the round robin encounter to be crowned champions.

“Polo is a very complicated game; a team can sometimes start on a slow note, but then picks really well. This was us at the weekend,” she explained.

By emerging victorious at the weekend, Alela says they can not wait for the end of August to take part in a high-profile tournament at the venue that is expected to attract international beaters. Nairobi Hospital captain Sharon Alela (Middle) presents the winners speech after they lifted the 2026 Trustees Cup at Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday evening. [Tusker]

“We are also looking forward to the Pink Polo Tournament in October where we want to be part of the players spreading messages on cancer awareness month,” she says.

Alela is happy with the growth of polo in the country, especially in Nairobi, where she stated that the progress of the game can be seen by the number of fans who are currently thronging the Nairobi Polo Club to grace the fixtures.

“The spectators are the reason why we practice hard to give them a thrill on the pitch. We are happy that they are returning the gesture by attending the sport in droves.

"These fans do not only come here well dressed, but they have proved to be enjoying every available space at the Nairobi Polo Club,” Alela said.

While highlighting ways in which they always prepare for tournaments ahead, Alela indicated that they do lots of practice every week, they engage in high-profile friendly games and attend contests in other surrounding polo clubs like Timau, Gilgil, Manyatta, among others.

“As many exciting tournaments are coming ahead, there is a need to cultivate confidence, practice ball control, set eyes on the ball, create field awareness and anticipation, and perfect our riding techniques.

“Actually, proper horse-riding technique is very fundamental in the sport. It’s your base for everything in the game," she emphasised.

While encouraging many Kenyans to embrace the game of polo, Alela said the sport is not only exciting but is nowadays providing a venue for socialisation, family picnics and making friendships.

“The Nairobi Polo Club will be turning 120 years old next year, and we encourage more membership. The place has quality, safe and amazing and enjoyable sceneries.

"It’s a whole package that a Nairobian needs to enjoy a very quality weekend.”

Alela says her ambition in the just-starting new polo scene is very simple: to play, enjoy the game and to just get better.

When asked about her ultimate dream in the sport, she stated: “To get more Kenyans to ride horses, especially women and young people.”

And what inspired her to embrace the game of polo?

“I just saw it, I just liked it, I just loved it. I took it head on,” the Adana Commercial entrepreneur concluded.

Selected 2026 Trustees Cup results at the Nairobi Polo Club

Nairobi Hospital 3.5 – 3 Jeep - Game 2

Nairobi Hospital 1 - 2 Jeep - Game 3

Nairobi Hospital 4 - 1 Tusker Malt - Game 2

Nairobi Hospital 5 - 2 Tusker Malt - Game 3