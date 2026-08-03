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Flawless Kakamega seal quadruple in games

By Ochieng Oyugi | Aug. 3, 2026
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 Men's Football What a dramatic finish! Homa Bay Campus snatched victory in the dying moments to edge Mombasa Campus 1–0 in a fiercely contested Men's Football clash.[Courtesy,KMTC] 

Kakamega were on the rampage as they walloped  Nairobi 14-0 to stamp dominance in men's rugby at the week-long 16th edition of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)  National Sports Championships that ended in Kitui at the weekend.

Flawless Kakamega sealed a quadruple both in the rugby 7s and 15s categories cementing their solid four-year dominance in the discipline.

The games, which brought together 92 KMTC campuses from across the country, also saw Homa Bay pip Mombasa 1-0 in the hotly contested men's football final.

Marauding Siaya also beat Nairobi to win the women's football final that was almost a one-sided affair.

The men's volleyball final was a rather dramatic affair as Nyeri rallied from two sets down to dislodge Nakuru from the driving seat with a  surprising 3-2 victory.

In athletics, Victor Onyango from Gatundu campus  recorded a 11.49 dash to triumph in men's 100m. Onyango was closely followed by Nelson Gathi from Eldoret (11.7) and Ezra Kipkosgei from Imenti (11.72) who came second and third respectively.

Women's 100m was won by Shalyne Nechesa from Lugari who cut the tape in 12.92.

Mercy Chepngetich from Mbooni breezed to the tape in 31:40:02 to win the gruelling women's walking race title as Hellen Muthoni from Bomet (32:27:05) and Salome Chepchirchir from Gatundu (33:47:57) sealed the podium in that order.

Robert Kering from Kisii clocked 9:43:9 to triumph in men's 5000m. Likewise, women's 5000m category went to Mercy Chepkoech from Webuye who timed 10:12:9.

Other athletics champions included Faith Chebet from Bomet (women's 10000m), Victor Rotich from Burnt Forest (men's 10000m), Cherotich Miriam from Sigowet (women's 3000m), John Sammy from Kisii (men's 3000m), and Joshua Mwendwa from Nairobi ( men's walking race).

In men's chess singles, Dancing Kipchirchir from Gatundu overcame stiff challenge from Kelly Njihia from Isiolo and Mathew Mwongela from Machakos to lift the coveted trophy.

Men's javelin went to Nickson Kibet  of Machakos who denied  Dennis Kiprop from Sigowet and Alfred Misa from Taita Taveta with a massive hurl.

"The games were such a success. We are also happy that scouts from various national clubs and federations were on the grounds to hunt for the thrilling talents," KMTC Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch said.

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Related Topics

KMTC National Sports Championships Kakamega Rugby Team Kenya Medical Training College Kitui Sports Championships
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