Kabras Sugar dethrone KCB to reclaim Dala 7s title in Kisumu

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Kabras Sugar players celebrate after winning the Dala 7s title. [Kabras Sugar Media]



Kabras Sugar RFC are back on top after winning the Dala 7s title with a 19-5 victory over Menengai Oilers in the final played on Sunday at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

The victory saw the Kakamega-based side reclaim the title they last won in 2024 and erase the painful memories of last year's final, when they lost to KCB Rugby at the same venue.

It also handed Kabras their first title of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit after finishing runner-up at the Prinsloo 7s a week earlier.

The final renewed the growing rivalry between Kabras and Menengai Oilers. The two sides had also met in the 2024 Dala 7s final, where Kabras cruised to a 24-5 victory. This time, the Oilers were hoping to gain revenge, but Kabras once again proved too strong when it mattered most.

The match began cautiously, with both teams showing great discipline in defence. Neither side created many clear scoring chances as the first half turned into a physical battle.

Menengai Oilers finally broke the deadlock just before halftime. John Okoth burst through the Kabras defence on the left wing to score the opening try. Glacious Owino missed the conversion, leaving the Oilers with a slim 5-0 lead at the break.

Kabras returned from halftime looking like a different team. Just minutes after the restart, Jackson Siketa produced a clever offload that released Rayvone Ambale, who sprinted over for the equalising try. The conversion was missed, leaving the scores tied at 5-5.

The match changed moments later when Menengai Oilers' Calvin Mulewa was sent to the sin bin, forcing his side to play with six men for two minutes.

Kabras took full advantage of the scenario as Mathias Osimbo broke through before sending Derrick Ashihundu away with a well-timed offload. Ashihundu beat the last defender to score, and Ambale added the conversion to give Kabras a 12-5 lead.

The Sugarmen then sealed victory when Ronald Wangila collected Patrick Lumumba Sabatia's offload before diving over for their third try. Although the conversion missed the target, Kabras comfortably defended their lead to lift the trophy.

Kabras captain Griffin Chao said the victory was the perfect response after their disappointment in last weekend's Prinsloo 7s final.

"It has been a hard fight, especially after losing last week's final. We had to work hard and make sure we won this leg. We did it and we are happy," said Chao.

Kabras reached the final after defeating Kenya Harlequin 19-10 in an impressive semi-final display. Michael Lukusi opened the scoring before the dangerous Ambale lit up the match with a brilliant 50-metre solo run, beating several defenders before scoring under the posts. Lukusi converted to help Kabras take control of the contest and book a second straight National Sevens Circuit final.

Menengai Oilers also entered the final full of confidence after beating Mwamba RFC 22-5 in the other semi-final.

The triumph gives Kabras an early boost in the National Sevens Circuit and confirms they remain one of the strongest teams in Kenyan rugby.