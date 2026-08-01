Kinoti aims strong KNRC start today

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Kenyan driver Qui Mungai in a past action. [Courtesy, Standard]

Arkadios Motorsport driver Timothy Kinoti is looking forward to a good outing in this weekend’s Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) opening round in Stoni Athi Grille, Athi River.

Having completed extensive upgrades on their Toyota RunX together with his co-driver Qui Mungai, the pair is ready to compete on the faster Machakos stages.

The car underwent a complete strip-down after a demanding 2025 season, with the team investing significant time and resources to improve performance and reliability.

“We are expecting better things with the new federation. We are really excited with what is to come,” said Kinoti.

“We had to strip the car completely because of all the events we did last year. My team has given their all to create and perfect this car, and I am really proud of all the upgrades.”

However, Kinoti, who is also Arkadios Motorsport’s boss, admitted that preparations had been complicated by delays in sourcing spare parts, which he linked to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the Iran conflict.

“We have done all the upgrades and are ready to go in Athi River. However, we have faced delays in supplies due to the war in Iran. The war has really affected us with delays and prices going up,” he noted.

However, Kinoti says the team’s primary objective is not outright victory but a clean finish that will keep them in contention for future rounds.

He believes the Machakos terrain offers a more suitable challenge for his team compared to the rough and rocky conditions experienced in recent KNRC events in Laikipia.

“We are competing against ourselves. We want to finish and focus on ourselves. The important thing is to finish, bring the car back, and be ready for the next events,” he explained.

“Machakos gives us the best platform with proper flat-outs compared to the rocky Laikipia terrains where our last events have been held,” he said.