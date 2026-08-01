Champs KCB eye glory as Dala 7s action kicks-off

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KCB star Elvis Olukusi (right) in action against Kenya Harlequin during the Prinsloo Sevens last week.[KCB Media]

Defending champions KCB Rugby Club and former champions Impala Rugby Club head into this weekend’s Dala 7s in Kisumu with different ambitions but the same determination to make a strong statement in the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

The two-day tournament, scheduled for today and tomorrow at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, comes just a week after the opening leg, the Prinsloo 7s, where KCB lifted the title while Impala endured a difficult outing.

KCB arrive in Kisumu full of confidence after collecting maximum 22 points in Nakuru to move to the top of the circuit standings. The Bankers are now chasing back-to-back tournament victories as they defend the Dala 7s title they won last year after beating Kabras Sugar 12-5 in the final.

The Kisumu tournament could also mark the debut of Kenyan international Nygel Amaitsa, who recently joined KCB from Strathmore Leos. Fellow Kenya international David Nyangige, who crossed over from Impala Rugby Club, is also expected to make his first appearance for the Bankers.

KCB head coach Andrew Amonde said winning the opening leg was only the beginning of their journey.

“Winning the opening leg gave us a solid foundation, but the work is far from over. Every tournament presents a different challenge, and Dala Sevens will be no exception. We have prepared well, integrated our new players, and the objective is to keep improving with every match while remaining true to our style of play,” said Amonde.

Amaitsa is eager to make an immediate impact in his new colours after settling well into the squad.

“It is a proud moment for me to have the opportunity to represent KCB Rugby. The team has welcomed me well, and I have enjoyed settling into the environment. I am looking forward to contributing, learning from the experienced players around me and helping the team achieve its goals this weekend,” he said.

KCB will also rely on experienced players including George Ooro, Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala, Elvis Olukusi, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and Brian Wahinya as they seek to strengthen their lead in the standings before the circuit moves to Nairobi for the Kabeberi 7s.

For Impala, the mood is equally positive despite a disappointing start to the season. The Gazelles sit 12th on the standings with five points after the Prinsloo 7s and are determined to turn their fortunes around in Kisumu.

Head coach Anthony Nyandigisi believes the lessons from Nakuru have prepared his players for a better performance.

“Prinsloo gave us valuable lessons, and the players have responded positively in training this week. We know the quality of opposition we will face in Dala 7s, but we are equally confident in our ability to compete. Our focus has been on improving our execution, discipline and consistency over the 14 minutes,” said Nyandigisi.

Captain Benjamin Madaga said the team had moved on from last weekend’s disappointment.

“The mood in camp is very positive. We know we did not achieve the results we wanted in Nakuru, but everyone has taken responsibility and worked hard during the week. Dala 7s presents us with another opportunity to show our character,” said Madaga.

Impala will also continue integrating several new signings, among them Leon Onduso, Ted Adrian, Jordie Imbali, Elvis Omondi and Evan Asena, as they chase valuable circuit points.